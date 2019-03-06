Feyereisen earns All-BDC honors

Tiger senior Noah Feyereisen has been named to the Big Dakota All-Conference Basketball Team. Four players were named honorable mention in senior Braxton Albers, junior Reese Cerney and sophomores Bryston and Braden Goehring.

Feyereisen had three big games in conference play, including two double-doubles. He scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against Crow Creek and had 10 points and 11 rebounds against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte. Feyereisen added a 15-point, seven-rebound game against Todd County.

Joining Feyereisen on the all-conference team are: senior Cecelio Montgomery, junior Leon Brown Otter and sophomore Rance Harrison of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte; senior Lex Farrell of McLaughlin; senior Brandon Volmer and sophomore Brady Fritz of Winner; senior Jayden McBride and sophomore Trevin McBride of Crow Creek; senior Louie Running Horse of Chamberlain; senior Karst Hunter of Miller; and senior Aiden Bizardie of Todd County.

Albers hit double figures four times in six conference games. He scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, scored 16 points against McLaughlin, 14 against Chamberlain and 10 against Winner.

Cerney scored 19 against Crow Creek and 16 against Winner. He also had six-point, nine-rebound, five-steal game against Miller and a seven-point, six-rebound, six-steal game against Todd County.

Bryston Goehring scored 16 points against Winner, 13 against Chamberlain and 12 against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, but his highlight game was 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals against Miller.

Braden Goehring came off the bench to hit double digits three times, scoring 15 against Miller and 13 each against Chamberlain and Todd County.

Also earning honorable mention are: senior Naden Saucedo of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte; eighth grader Elias Sims of McLaughlin; sophomore Drayton Priebe of Chamberlain; senior Taiten Medicine Crow of Crow Creek; senior Josh Rowland and junior Bryce Hammer of Todd County; and senior Shea Connott of Winner.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte won the Big Dakota Conference title with a 7-0 record. Mobridge-Pollock and Todd County went 4-3, Winner 3-3, Chamberlain 2-4, Miller 2-5 and McLaughlin 1-4. Some of the BDC schedule was not played because of harsh winter weather.