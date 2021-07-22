Fighting for the lives of golf course’s plants during drought

Oahe Hills superintendent Jason Weisbeck has been fighting the forces of heat and drought to keep the golf course green. Despite the lush grass covering much of the course, it has been an uphill struggle.

The past several years have given South Dakotans weather extremeshold. Several parts of the state broke or nearly broke precipitation records in 2018, and 2019 was also wetter than average, according to articles by SDSU Extension climatologist Laura Edwards.

2020, by contrast, was rated the 21st-driest and 18th-warmest year recorded in South Dakota by the National Center for Environmental Information.

This weather has been hard on the golf course’s plant life, Weisbeck said. At the beginning of March, the golf course was green, but 40% of the grass had died by April 1 from the sudden cold weather. But the grass wasn’t the only casualty.

He also lost about 35 trees, some of which were 60 years old. Recovery is slow. The grass can take all summer to regrow, and trees take years to mature.

“I thought I was doing everything I could, I really did, but that’s how everything happens,” he said.

The wet weather of 2018 and 2019 is partially to blame for these losses. The excess water killed or damaged the root systems of some of the grass and trees, and when 2020 and 2021 came along with their drier weather, the plants with damaged roots couldn’t survive.

This is despite the tens of thousands of gallons of water Weisbeck hauled to the golf course during the winter and all the water pumped through the irrigation system. To combat the drought, he started the irrigation system up early this year. But, 525 feet of pipe froze, and replacing it was both time-consuming and expensive.

Still, keeping the golf course’s plants healthy would be impossible without irrigation, even if nothing can replace the rain.

“I can put 25 inches (of water) on, but it’s nothing to what 2 inches of rain can do,” Weisbeck said. “It’s just a gift from God.”

Weisbeck must keep a close eye on the weather to run his irrigation system properly. Everything—location, heat, cloud cover, wind speed, humidity, the time of day and more—affects how much water he needs to give the grass. He can set all the pumps on timers, but he has to manually drag the hoses across the course using his golf cart.

With the amount of water he uses, Weisbeck has also had to apply more fertilizer. He had used more fertilizer by July 4 this year than he had all of 2020.

Increased humidity can help the plants keep in moisture, but it brings with it new dangers, including disease. He had to spray 1400 gallons of fungicide onto the plants with a fire hose.

Despite this work, he couldn’t stop all the losses, but he is thankful he didn’t lose anything else. His business also didn’t deal with as much financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic—in fact, he said business improved after the pandemic started.

“People have just realized they love it (golf),” Weisbeck said. “We’re a fortunate business.”

He and his family have also planted 35 new Lindon trees and have been working tirelessly to keep everything in working order and help the plant life recover.

“We’re all in this together,” he said. “I don’t have it all on my shoulders.”

While visitors might only see the contrast between the green of the golf course grass and the dried brown of the surrounding land, Weisbeck knows his work won’t be over for a long time.

“Good enough for most is not good enough for me,” he said.

The drought hardships have not pushed Weisbeck into quitting. He has been superintendent of the nine hole golf course for 13 years, and he started working in the business when he was 12, helping his father maintain a golf course in Eureka. It’s a “big time family thing” Weisbeck takes pride in.

“I just love making it beautiful,” he said. “I love the ‘Wow’ I get from people who come in from out of town.”