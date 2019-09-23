Filler’s damaged in crash

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the driver of a vehicle trying to avoid an accident with a motorcycle, struck Filler’s Bakery in Mobridge, damaging the front of the building.

At 10:30 p.m., Mobridge emergency crews were called to the scene when the SUV driven by a 59-year-old Texas man struck the front of the bakery, severely damaging the front eastern side near the parking lot.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, the airbags deployed and he was not injured in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle had minor injuries that did not required hospital care.

More information on this accident will be published in this week’s Tribune.