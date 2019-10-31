‘Finn’ Crist passes away in Bismarck

Finnabea “Finn” Crist, 74, of Bismarck, N.D., and formerly of Eagan, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2018, surrounded by her family and under the care of hospice at Augusta Place in Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan, N.D., with Pastor Bob Schmidt presiding.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Burial will be held later at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.

Finn was born on Sept. 6, 1945, in Gettysburg. She was the daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Dickhaut) Hettich. Finn grew up and attended school in Tolstoy. She later moved with her family to Mobridge where she graduated from Mobridge High School.

Finn worked as a pharmacy technician at Dady Drug in Mobridge, Mid-Dakota Pharmacy in Bismarck, and Park Nicollet in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Later on in life, Finn became a very successful Mary Kay Beauty Consultant.

Finn was an avid bowler in her younger years. Finn and her husband Clell enjoyed spending time with their family and friends during the summer months at Mill Lake near Alexandria, Minn.

Finn will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Brenda) Riggin of Deadwood, and Karm Wright of Pierre; five grandchildren, DJ (Jackie) Montreal, Rusty Montreal, Morgan (Darin) Anderson, Monica (Matt) Giddings and William Gilbert; six great-grandchildren, Reid Montreal, Corbin Montreal, Faith Montreal, Mason Anderson, Braxton Anderson and Owen Giddings; one brother, Sam (Myra) Hettich of Bismarck; her niece, Stacy (Chad) Wachter of Bismarck; two great-nephews, Derek Wachter and Preston Wachter; and one great-niece, Kayley Wachter.

Finn was preceded in death by her husband, Clell; her parents, Harry Hettich and Gertrude Sailer; and her sister, Jolene Farro.

