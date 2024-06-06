Fire Cloud becomes first Mobridge female firefighter

Having a need to further serve her community, a Mobridge resident has the honor of becoming the first official female firefighter in Mobridge history.

Snowy Fire Cloud joined the Mobridge Fire and Rescue Team in December and was welcomed with open arms by the previously all male team.

“They treat me like one of the guys and I am totally fine with that,” she said.

Fire Cloud is the middle one of three girls in her family who were raised on Standing Rock. She attended Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School, graduating in 2017. She worked several jobs in Eagle Butte and worked as the family care giver until she met her fiancé Adam Schmidt and moved to Mobridge in 2019.

She applied for a position on the Mobridge Police force, but there were no openings at the time. There was an opening as a dispatcher and Fire Cloud joined the E911 Emergency Dispatching Center in Mobridge. The Mobridge center serves 10 counties from Mina Lake to the Montana border, including Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Reservations.

She said she was a bit apprehensive at the time, but found she really loved the position.

“The best part of the job is being the person someone can vent to, whether it’s an officer or someone in the communities we serve; being the person who is there to hear them,” she said. “When that 911-line rings, it’s a coin flip. You never know what you are going to get.”

Fire Cloud said the dispatching job can be overwhelming at times, but she knew that going in. She said sometimes certain types of calls can have an impact on her, but she has good support from the team and at home to help in those situations.

The journey to further serve her community and become a firefighter started with a conversation with her sister, who is a correction officer at the Cheyenne River facility, and wants to become a police officer. Her younger sister is training to become an EMT on Cheyenne. Fire Cloud was contemplating training to become an EMT until she had a conversation with Mobridge Fire Chief Doug DeLaRoi, who is also a Mobridge Police Officer.

“I asked how firefighting works and how he described it was interesting and inspiring,” she said. “I was surprised at the size of the volunteer department, the duties they perform in the community.”

That conversation planted a seed in her brain and the idea of becoming the first female firefighter on the Mobridge team really appealed to her.

“It really opened the door for me and gives me the opportunity to show the youngsters on the reservations that they can do anything they want to do,” she said. “I want to be an inspiration to the younger generations that you can serve your community through being an EMT, firefighter or first responder.”

When DeLaRoi told her she would be the first female member of the team, she was surprised.

“I thought he was kidding at first,” she said. “It took me a while for it to finally settle in.”

Fire Cloud said she was surprised at how many volunteers there are and that they volunteer willing to put their lives on the line to help members of the community during one of the scariest times in their lives, whether it is fighting a property fire or helping at a scene of an accident.

Her first call as a firefighter was a vehicle fire on the outskirts of Kenel. She said she was mostly an observer on that call. The next call was a grassfire near the Wakpala School. She was given a hose and walked alongside the grassland fire truck, extinguishing the flames.

“I got a rush from that,” she said. “I knew then I had made a really good decision.”

Fire Cloud said it is unbelievable that she is the first female firefighter in Mobridge.

“It is still shocking to me,” she said. “I thought there had been a couple of women before me. Hopefully this will open the door for more women to apply.”