Fires set, property damaged Tuesday

Mobridge police and firefighters had a busy night Monday, June 27, as property damage and accidental and intentionally set fires kept both departments running from scene to scene.

According to Mobridge Police Captain Justin Jungwirth, several incidents led to the arrest of one juvenile on charges of arson and intentional damage to property and another suspect has been identified.

He said the individuals are connected to two of the incidents that occurred on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Jungwirth said there was a grass fire and intentional damage to the toilet at the ATV course at Revhiem Park. He said a caller reported a fire in the ditch at the course at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday. He said fireworks were probably the cause of that fire.

There were also fireworks in the toilet of the building at the ATV course.

At 2:08 a.m., a fire was reported behind Paylessfoods on West Grand Crossing. The bales of cardboard stored in the driveway of the storage building in the alley between Grand Crossing and Sixth Street West were burning and there was some concern that the houses in area might be in danger as the fire spread between the cardboard bales.

Jungwirth said someone had attempted to start the refuse on fire in a dumpster at another West Grand Crossing business, but it did not burn.

Jungwirth said a resident reported intentional damage to a vehicle on Fourth Street West and that several vehicles in the 500 to 700 block of First and Third Avenue West were broken into.

A window had been broken out in a vehicle at a Fourth Street West location. The front passenger side of the vehicle was also damaged.

The other three reports were of vehicles being broken into or that someone had rummaged through the vehicles.

