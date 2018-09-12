Fitness a way of life for new chamber assistant

Sandy Frank believes in fitness. It is a requirement for her job as a National Guard soldier, but is also a way of life.

“I am not a fitness freak; maybe a little OCD,” she laughed. “Being in law enforcement and the Guard made me this person.”

That person likes to be organized and wants everything in an orderly manner. Sandy said she thinks that will be a benefit to her new job as the administration assistant at the Mobridge Area Chamber of Commerce.

She is the middle child of Mick and Rita Frank. She was raised on a ranch north of Isabel. She has an older sister Patty and a younger brother Michael.

Sandy lives with her partner Corson County Deputy Mark Bilben, who is also a member of the National Guard. They met seven years ago through the Guards. They have two dogs, Kenna, the “spoiled princess” Chiweenie, and bulldog Emma.

Sandy graduated from Isabel High School in 2009 and for a short period of time attended the University of South Dakota for Health Sciences, but came back to the Mobridge area and joined the National Guard. She has been with the 200th Engineer Unit based in Mobridge since 2012.

She has worked with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Agency as a Correctional Officer, was an assistant plant manager for the Medicine Wheel Village and in 2017 moved back to Mobridge area to take a job at the Walworth County Jail as a correctional officer and assisted in the field training of other officers. She continues to work at the jail on a part-time, as needed basis.

She recently re-enlisted in the National Guard for six more years and will be returning to the 200th Engineer Unit after being detached for a year to the Recruit Sustainment Program at Camp Rapid, in Rapid City. She was a Cadre Instructor for the recently enlisted soldiers who have joined the Guard, teaching them what to expect when they go to basic training and how to be a soldier.

She and Mark are weight lifters and she works out year round, seven days a week. She lays off for a couple of months before the required National Guard physical training test, in order to lose a bit of muscle.

“It is hard to get through that two mile run when I’m bulked up,” she laughed.

Sandy and Mark like to eat fresh, healthy food most of the time, but sometime “eat dirty.”

“We have to do that once in a while,” she said. “We just have to work out harder to get it out of our system.”

She does most of the cooking, but Mark cooks for her sometimes. They like to use smoked salmon, chicken, turkey and spinach in their meals and have a great recipe for sushi.

“We are not much into the seaweed, but use cucumber, avocado and cream cheese when we make it at home,” she said. “It is hard to make because we can’t get the other ingredients we need here.”

Sandy said they also enjoy their “good rib-eyes,” along with their healthier diet foods.

She began her new duties at the Chamber last week and is excited for the new opportunity.

“I have known Dana since 2010 when we were Wild Dakota Girls,” she said. “I have helped out at events here before and know what to expect.”

She is glad to have the opportunity to give back to her community through her j new job.

When they are not working or working out, Sandy enjoys spending time with family, outdoor activities, hunting, fishing and camping.

Sandy Frank’s Recipes

Gooey & Cheesy Warm Bacon Dip

Ingredients:

6 Slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 Cup fresh chives-diced

1 1/2 Cups Cheddar cheese

8 oz Cream cheese

2 Cups Sour cream

1. Preheat oven to 400.

2. Combine softened cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives. Spoon mixture into a 1-quart baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and hot. (Can save some of the chives and sprinkle on the top for extra). Serve with dehydrated bagel chips, garlic bread slices, crackers, pretzels, or veggies. Great for parties!

Breakfast Ham & Egg Cups

Makes: 8 Servings

Serving Size: 1 egg cup

Makes: 8 egg cups

Bake: 10-18 minutes at 350

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

Muffin pan

8 Thin slices deli-style cooked ham

8 Eggs

8 Cherry tomatoes or grape tomatoes, diced

1 Bundle of fresh chives, chopped

1. Preheat oven to 350. Coat 8 muffin cups in muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Gently press a ham slice onto the bottom and up the sides of each prepared muffin cup.

2. Break 1 egg into each of the 8 muffin cups containing the ham slice.

3. Bake for 10-18 minutes until whites are completely set and yolks are thickened.

4. Remove from oven. Take a fork and gently slide each ham and egg cup out onto a plate.

5. Sprinkle some of the diced cherry or grape tomatoes and chives over each ham and egg.

Chicken Ranch Wraps

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 5 Minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 Cups cooked grilled chicken breast (season to your taste & cut into slices or cubed)

1/4 Cup Hidden Valley Simply Ranch Dressing

1/2 Cup Mozzarella Cheese

1/4 Cup Cilantro minced (Optional)

White or wheat tortillas

1/2 Avocado (Optional)

1/2 Cup Sour cream (Optional)

1. Lay tortillas on a clean flat surface. Place about 1/2 cup of cup chicken, 1 Tbsp. ranch, 2 Tbsps. of cheese, and 1 Tbsp. of minced cilantro on each tortilla. Fold tightly to form a burrito shape.

(I like to take one avocado and cut it in half. Remove the seed and outer shell layer. Take the half and dice it. You can add as much avocado as you would like to the shell, Also, I use about a 1 Tbsp of sour cream and place it into the shell as well before folding and cooking.)

2. Heat a heavy-duty pan or grill to medium heat. Coat with a light layer of oil (I prefer virgin olive oil) or cooking spray into the pan. Place the wrap into the pan and cook wraps for 1-2 minutes on each side until the tortilla is crispy and golden. Remove from heat and slice in half.

Serve immediately. (Can add the sour cream into the shell or use it as a dipping sauce to give it some extra pizzazz!

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

(Because you can never have enough bacon)

Cook Time: 40 Minutes

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

12 Slices Bacon, uncooked

2 lbs Fresh asparagus spears

1 Tbsp Rick’s Season Salt (Can purchase at Rick’s Cafe in Mobridge)

1 Stick of Land O Lakes salted or unsalted Butter

1 Tbsp Brown sugar (Optional)

1. Preheat oven to 380

2. Divide asparagus spears into 12 bundles (3-4 pieces each). Wrap 1 piece of bacon around each bundle starting 1/2” from bottom of the tips. Continue this until all are wrapped. (Can also wrap each asparagus spear individually, your preference). Place bundles into a shallow baking pan.

3. Sprinkle the 1 Tbsp of Ricks Season Salt and 1 Tbsp of Brown Sugar evenly over the bundles.

4. Take the 1 stick of Land O Lakes Butter and shave thin slices square slices over the bundles.

Can use the whole stick or half. If use more the bundles will be more moist. If use less they

will be crispier.

5. Bake 25-30 minutes or until spears have begun to wilt and bacon looks fully cooked.

Banana Protein Chocolate Frosty

Ingredients:

2 frozen bananas

1/2 Cup milk (almond milk or skim milk to lower calorie if preferred)

2 Scoops of Chocolate Whey Protein (Any brand works)

1-2 Tbsp. Cocoa Powder

Place 2 frozen bananas into the blender and turn it on to start churning. Add the milk slowly until you have reached your desired consistency.

Then add the whey protein powder & cocoa powder to taste. You can use whole milk. It helps with the flavor but if you prefer a lower calorie intake than I would recommend going with almond milk or skim milk.

Pour into bowl and enjoy. If wish to can freeze it and will give you that more traditional ice cream texture instead of soft serve.