Five people facing drug charges

A concerned caller led to the arrest of five individuals on drug related charges Sunday, May 20, after an officer went to a Fourth Avenue East home to check on children staying there.

According to Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison, a caller reported the children at the home had told her they could not wake up the adults at the home. An officer went to the home to check in the children and discovered four adults asleep there, with visual evidence of drug use also present.

The officer then secured a warrant for the home and called in help before returning.

Three of the individuals that had been there had left the home, but David Howell, 38, was arrested at the residence.

The children were released to the custody of their mother.

The three others, along with a minor female, were later arrested by Corson County Deputy Mike Varilek and MPD officers in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Third Avenue West and 20th Street.

Adam Silbernagel, 19, Adam Wiedmer, 20, and Ardyce Kills Small, 26, were arrested along with the minor.

All four made their initial court appearance in Fifth Circuit Court in Selby Monday, May 21, with Howell facing three felony charges: manufacture, distribution and or possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and violating a drug free zone (within 500 feet of school). He also faces four additional Class 1 and 2 misdemeanor drug charges.

A cash bond of $50,000 was set. His next court appearance will be on Monday, June 4.

Silbernagel is facing charges of possession of an unauthorized substance, a Class 5 felony, possession to distribute marijuana to minor, a Class 5 felony, and ingestion of an controlled substance also a Class 5 felony. He is also facing two misdemeanor drug charges.

Kills Small faces charges of possession of an unauthorized substance, a Class 5 felony, and ingestion of a controlled substance, also a Class 5 felony, and two misdemeanor drug charges.

Wiedmer also faces charges of felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana to minor, a Class 5 felony, and ingestion of an unauthorized substance, also a Class 5 felony. He is also facing three misdemeanor drug charges.

All three were released on personal bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 11.

