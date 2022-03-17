Five Tigers earn BDC honorable mention

Five members of the Tiger basketball team were named honorable mention to the All-Big Dakota Conference Basketball Team.

Earning the distinction are seniors Ashton Pfitzer, Brady Bauer and Trent Schmeichel, sophomore Michael Wald and freshman Jackson Eisemann.

Pfitzer averaged a double-double in conference games with 10.7 points and 10 rebounds per game. His biggest conference game was a 20-point, 16-rebound effort in the win over McLaughlin.

“Ashton was voted team MVP by his teammates,” said coach TJ Knudson. “He led us in steals and rebounds this season was second in points per game with 10.7.”

Bauer averaged seven points per game in BDC games, but it was his effort on the other end of the court that earned him the distinction. His top offensive game was 12 points and eight boards in the win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

“Great defender,” said Knudson. “Brady typically guarded the other team’s best athlete. He was voted Defensive Player of the Year.”

Schmeichel averaged 10.3 points per game in conference play. He scored 17 points in the win over Todd County and 16 against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

“Great role model and teammate,” said Knudson. “He was voted by his teammates as our Mr. Hustle. He was also voted as having the best individual sportsmanship on our team.”

Wald makes the team while playing just two conference games, but in the postseason, he put up 15 and 19 points, respectively against conference foes Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Winner.

“Michael led the team in 3-point percentage, 35.9%,” said Knudson. “He also scored 34 points in our last two games of the season.

Eisemann, the only freshman to make the BDC team, led the Tigers with 11.2 points per game in conference play. He peaked with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the win over Crow Creek and 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

The Tigers tied for the third in the Big Dakota Conference with a 5-3 record. Winner won the conference title with an 8-0 record. Chamberlain went 7-1, Stanley County 5-3, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4-4, Todd County 3-5, Miller 2-6 and McLaughlin and Crow Creek 1-7 each.

All-Big Dakota Conference Boys Basketball Team

First Team: Rance Harrison, sr., Cheyenne-Eagle Butte; Lathan Prince, sr., Stanley County; Blake Volmer, jr., Winner; Sellyck McManus, sr., Chamberlain; Slade Cournoyer, sr., Winner; Elias Sims, jr., McLaughlin; Cormac Duffy, sr., Stanley County; Terrance Eastman, sr., Todd County; Ethan Bartels, jr., Winner; Teysean Eagle Staff, soph., Cheyenne-Eagle Butte; Ray Crow, soph., Crow Creek.

Honorable Mention: Jackson Eisemann, frosh., Mobridge-Pollock; Ashton Pfitzer, sr., Mobridge-Pollock; Michael Wald, soph., Mobridge-Pollock; Trent Schmeichel, sr., Mobridge-Pollock; Brady Bauer, sr., Mobridge-Pollock; Alex Schumacher, soph., Miller; Talyn Comes Flying, sr., Crow Creek; Renzo Bull Head, soph., McLaughlin; Trevor Werdel, jr., Miller; Caleb Flute, sr., Crow Creek, Jayden Sazue, jr., Crow Creek; Elijah Peterson, sr., Winner; Stran Scott, sr., Stanley County.