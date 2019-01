Five Tigers perfect at home round robin

The Tigers had five undefeated wrestlers at the Mobridge Round Robin held Tuesday at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

Remmington Ford went 3-0 at 106, Jacob Steiger went 3-0 at 126 and Cole Wellner went 3-0 at 195. Tucson Freeman and Kyler Pearman went 2-0, Freeman at 160 and Pearman at 220.

Every Tiger wrestler recorded at least one win. Zachary Schilling went 2-1 at 120. Jon Keller went 1-1 at 220. Going 1-2 were Isaac Aman at 120, Kamron Pearman at 138, Trent Two Hearts at 145 and Josh Norder at 182

Mobridge Round-Robin

106: Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, defeated Chase Hanson, Stanley County, 9-0; Lane Myers, Sully Buttes, pinned Parker Gill, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 5:55; Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Brady Unser, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 5:23; Chase Hanson, Stanley County, pinned Parker Gill, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 5:55; Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Parker Gill, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 2:47; Brady Unser, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, pinned Lane Myers, Sully Buttes, 3:46.

120: Isaac Aman, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Cassidy Demery-Pete, Standing Rock, :31; Trey Frost, Stanley County, defeated Zachary Schilling, Mobridge-Pollock, 14-3; Zachary Schilling, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Cassidy Demery-Pete, Standing Rock, 1:31; Trey Frost, Stanley County, defeated Isaac Aman, Mobridge-Pollock, 5-4; Zachary Schilling, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Isaac Aman, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:00; Trey Frost, Stanley County, pinned Cassidy Demery-Pete, Standing Rock, 3:20.

126: Jacob Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Kaden Zentner, Lemon/McIntosh, 2:42; Chase Yellow Hawk, Sully Buttes, defeated Ty Cameron, McLaughlin, 16-0 tech fall; Jacob Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Chase Yellow Hawk, Sully Buttes, 2:25; Kaden Zentner, Lemmon/McIntosh, pinned Ty Cameron, McLaughlin, 2:14; Jacob Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Ty Cameron, McLaughlin, 3:27; Chase Yellow Hawk, Sully Buttes, pinned Kaden Zentner, Lemmon/McIntosh, :46.

132: Levi Stover, Stanley County, pinned Jesse Winterberg, McLaughlin, 3:27; Levi Stover, Stanley County, pinned Truby Hairy Chin, McLaughlin, 1:38; Jesse Winterberg, McLaughlin, pinned Truby Hairy Chin, McLaughlin, 3:06.

138: Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Emmett Maher, Lemmon/McIntosh, 5:45; JD Carter, Stanley County, defeated Shad Agard, Standing Rock, 12-0 major decision; JD Carter, Stanley County, pinned Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:08; Shad Agard, Standing Rock, pinned Emmett Maher, Lemmon/McIntosh, 1:54; Shad Agard, Standing Rock, defeated Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 10-2 major decision; JD Carter, Stanley County, defeated Emmett Maher, Lemmon/McIntosh, injury default.

145: Tryston Ogle, Sully Buttes, defeated Trenton Two Hearts, Mobridge-Pollock, 17-2 tech fall; Caven Holley, Stanley County, pinned Matthew Archambault, McLaughlin, 3:52; Trenton Two Hearts, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Darrel Yost, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, :27; Tryston Ogle, Sully Buttes, pinned Matthew Archambault, McLaughlin, 2:36; Caven Holley, Stanley County, pinned Trenton Two Hearts, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:23; Tryston Ogle, Sully Buttes, pinned Darrel Yost, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 3:05.

160: Tucson Freeman, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Kash Weischedel, Sully Buttes, 5:47; Tucson Freeman, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Kaden Keener, Standing Rock, 1:50; Kash Weischedel, Sully Buttes, defeated Kaden Keener, Standing Rock, 3-0.

170: Reid Wieszorek, Stanley County, pinned Dylan Witt, Lemmon/McIntosh, 2:35; Dylan Witt, Lemmon/McIntosh, pinned Zach Geditz, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 2:30; Reid Wieszorek, Stanley County, pinned Zach Geditz, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, 1:00.

182: Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Antoine Davis, McLaughlin, 1:24; Dominick Harrison, Standing Rock, pinned Carter Heinz, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle; 1:39; Carter Heinz, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, defeated Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 14-4 major decision; Dominick Harrison, Standing Rock, pinned Antoine Davis, McLaughlin, 1:16; Dominick Harrison, Standing Rock, pinned Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:06; Carter Heinz, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, pinned Antoine Davis, McLaughlin, 1:59.

195: Cole Wellner, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Nathaniel Nelson, Stanley County, :48; Shang Agard, Standing Rock, pinned William Graves, McLaughlin, :30; Cole Wellner, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned William Graves, McLaughlin, :44; Shang Agard, Standing Rock, pinned Nathaniel Nelson, Stanley County, 2:40; Cole Wellner, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Shad Agard, Standing Rock, 1:28; William Graves, McLaughlin, pinned Nathaniel Nelson, Stanley County, 1:42.

220: John Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Sydney Tubbs, Stanley County, 1:48; Kyler Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, defeated Jon Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 12-8; Kyler Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, pinned Sydney Tubbs, Stanley County, 5:16.

285: Jake Ellison, Lemmon/McIntosh, pinned Dylan Enders, Stanley County, :53; Jake Ellison, Lemmon/McIntosh, pinned Lucas Rowland, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, :45; Dylan Enders, Stanley County, pinned Lucas Rowland, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, :53.