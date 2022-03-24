Former Mobridge resident facing murder charge in N.D.

(Editor’s note: The following story was written with information provided by Travis Svihovec of the Bismarck Tribune. We appreciate the sharing of information from the editor of that paper).

A former Mobridge resident was arrested Monday, March 21, by Bismarck, North Dakota, police in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old man in Mandan that authorities say occurred in front of school students.

Wade Bison, 39, was arrested after a police chase and resulting vehicle crash that shut down the northbound lanes of busy State Street in the capital city. Bison, who now lives in Bismarck, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening.

According to the story in the Bismarck Tribune, police were called to the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena on Ninth Street Northwest about 7:25 a.m., which is part of the Mandan High School complex.

Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten said the pedestrian who was at the school to pick up a relative, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released. The incident was witnessed by several people, some of whom are students, she said.

Mandan Public Schools in an email to parents said the man was not a staff member. Flaten said police did not think Bison and the pedestrian knew each other.

Before the accident at the school, Bismarck police had made contact with the suspect about half an hour before the hit-and-run, in the parking lot of the Bismarck Police Department. It wasn’t clear why he was there. Bison fled from officers in a Ford F250 pickup reported stolen in Williston, authorities said.

Bismarck police made contact with Bison again after the Mandan incident, at about 8:20 a.m. in that city. Bison allegedly stole a 1970s-era Chevy Blazer from the store’s parking lot and hooked it up to the pickup with a short chain before fleeing again.

Bismarck officers pursued Bison at speeds up to 50 mph, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. Bison eventually crashed with a UPS truck coming off the eastbound Interstate 94 exit ramp. The UPS truck swerved but crashed into the Blazer, Gardiner said.

Both the pickup and the Blazer rolled down a nearby hill and crashed into a fence off of the interstate. Bison was arrested at the scene.

The UPS driver had slight injuries, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver was taken to a medical center. Police did not immediately name the person.

Bison was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center where the facility’s roster lists a murder charge from Morton County, as well as fleeing, reckless endangerment, theft and drug paraphernalia charges from Burleigh County. Formal charges had not been filed by press time on Monday.

Bison is well-known to the Mobridge Police Department as he was involved in several incidents in recent years. The latest included a vehicle stolen from a Mobridge resident for whom he was working.

Bison was recently involved in a high-speed pursuit that included the MPD, Corson County law enforcement and the BIA. He was arrested by the MPD multiple times and faced charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated eluding, obstructing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and ingestion of a controlled substance.

North Dakota court records show Bison has a lengthy history of alcohol, drug and driving convictions dating to 2003, including incidents last year.

Bison fled Bismarck police on May 18, 2021, after they responded to a call of a stolen vehicle.

The next day, Bismarck police were notified that the stolen vehicle was on North Washington Street. Bison eventually was arrested in Fort Yates on May 23.

He pleaded guilty in Morton County in July in an incident involving a stolen vehicle to felony fleeing police and reckless endangerment and to misdemeanors for driving under suspension or revocation, hindering law enforcement and giving false reports to law enforcement. In August, he pleaded guilty to theft, fleeing police and driving under suspension in Burleigh County. In both cases he was given suspended prison time, credit for time served, and placed on probation for one and a half years

