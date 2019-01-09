Four Tigers earn hardware at Mid Dakota Monster

Four Tigers made their way to the medal stand with their successes at the Mid Dakota Monster held Friday and Saturday in Presho.

Isaac Olson led the Tigers, taking second at 152 pounds. Jacob Steiger took fifth at 126 pounds, Tucker Holzer seventh at 170 pounds and Tucson Freeman eighth at 160 pounds.

Coach Nathan Ford said that while the Tigers had hoped to have a better showing, it’s not always about the final outcome.

“For me, this tourney was more of a learning experience,” said Ford. “Teams have changed and kids have changed. We just have to learn and figure what are the right changes for us to make. Even if some of the kids didn’t finish where they wanted to be, they accomplished things. I hope they can focus on the positives.”

Olson started his tourney with 23- and 34-second pins before beating Jaredon Busch of Belle Fourche 6-4 in the quarterfinals and Ty Namanny of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 3-1 in the semifinals. In the championship match, Olson ran into number-two ranked Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont. Olson fell behind early and lost a 5-2 match.

“The Grill kid was a little better on top than we were used to,” said Ford. “It was what I would call a good loss, a learning experience.”

Steiger went 4-2 in taking fifth at 126. He had to fight his way back after dropping a 7-4 match to Class A wrestler Daniel Tafoya of Pierre. Steiger won by pin over Lane Huls of McCook Central/Montrose, Lio Dominguez of O’Neill, Neb., and Jackson Johnson of Hill City, but could not get back to wrestle for third place when he lost a 5-1 match to Riley Orel of Winner Area. Steiger came back to beat Cade Grill of Custer/Edgemont 7-1 in the fifth-place match.

Holzer, like Steiger ran into a Pierre wrestler in the first round. Holzer was pinned by Maguire Raske, but then took off, pinning Korbyn Grenier of O’Neill, Christian Larsen of Kingsbury County and Kogen Yamamoto of Red Cloud, before a 4-3 to Riggin Shippy of Winner. In the seventh-place match, Holzer won a 9-4 decision over Reid Wieszorek of Stanley County.

Freeman went 2-3 in placing eighth at 160. He started with a pin over Rocky Wiedman of Todd County before falling 8-2 to Weston Ireland of Bennett County. After pinning Brandon Scherich of Red Cloud, Freeman lost 8-6 to Joey Cole of Winner Area before getting pinned by Caleb McGregor of Newell in the seventh-place match.

The other five Tigers who competed in the tournament failed to place.

Remmington Ford won his first two matches of the season at 106 pounds. Ford pinned Alex Pudwill of Warner/Northwestern and Chaney Klippensten of Hot Springs.

Kamron Pearman won his first match of the season, edging Joe Hanson of Belle Fourche 5-4, but lost his next two matches at 132 pounds.

Isaac Aman at 113, Zachary Schilling at 120 and Josh Norder at 182 had 0-2 days.

Home Tuesday

The Tigers host the first of two wrestling meets at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday. In what is going to be round-robin wrestling starting at 5:30 p.m., the Tigers will host Crow Creek, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, Lemmon/McIntosh, McLaughlin, Stanley County and Standing Rock, N.D.

Before that, the Tigers wrestle in Ipswich on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in quadrangular action against host Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, Faulkton Area and Miller/Highmore-Harrold.

On Saturday, the Tigers wrestle in the Battler Invitational in Gettysburg, starting at 10 a.m. The Tigers will be competing against host Potter County, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, Chamberlain, Deuel, Faith, Faulkton Area, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle, Lemmon/McIntosh, McLaughlin, Pierre JV, Redfield Area, Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Sunshine Bible Academy, Warner, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket, and North Dakota teams South Border and Standing Rock.

Mid Dakota Monster

Team Scores: Pierre 322.5, Winner Area 283.5, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 183, Custer/Edgemont 176, McCook Central/Montrose 149, Hot Springs 134, O’Neill, Neb., 116, Spearfish 109.5, Kingsbury County 98, Bennett County 82.5, Belle Fourche 77, Lyman 74, Mobridge-Pollock 73, Stanley County 55, Potter County 53, Newell 35, Warner/Northwestern 35, Todd County 32, Red Cloud 25, St. Thomas More 23, Little Wound 16, Pine Ridge 12, Hill City 9.

106: Remmington Ford (2-7): pinned Alex Pudwill, Warner/Northwestern, 3:17; was pinned by Kyler Kostanz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 1:36; pinned Chaney Klippenstein, Hot Springs, :41; was pinned by Dylan Beaver, Custer/Edgemont, 2:19.

113: Isaac Aman (10-7): was pinned by Carter Lenz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes; was defeated by Deegan Houska, Pierre, 7-6.

120: Zachary Schilling (2-3): was pinned by Carter Randall, McCook Central/Montrose, 5:08; was defeated by Braydon Schlachter, Potter County, 8-3.

126: Jacob Steiger (13-8) fifth place: was defeated by Daniel Tafoya, Pierre, 7-4; pinned Lane Huls, McCook Central/Montrose, 1:00; pinned Lio Dominguez, O’Neill, 5:43; pinned Jackson Johnson, Hill City, 4:06; was defeated by Riley Orel, Winner Area, 5-1; defeated Cade Grill, Custer/Edgemont, 7-1.

132: Kamron Pearman (1-2): defeated Joe Hanson, Belle Fourche, 5-4; was pinned by Jack Kruger, Winner Area, 3:50; was pinned by Ty Allen, Bennett County, 2:31.

152: Isaac Olson (15-4) second place: pinned Cody Osborne, Hot Springs, :23; pinned Gavin Tucker, Winner Area, :34; defeated Jaredon Busch, Hot Springs, 6-4; defeated Ty Namanny, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 3-1; was defeated by Chance Grill, Custer/Edgemont, 5-2.

160: Tucson Freeman (8-9) eighth place: pinned Rocky Wiedman, Todd County, 3:02; was defeated by Weston Ireland, Bennett County, 8-2; pinned Brandon Scherich, Red Cloud, 2:29; was defeated by Joey Cole, Winner Area, 8-6; was pinned by Caleb McGregor, Newell, 2:50.

170: Tucker Holzer (13-8) seventh place: was pinned by Maguire Raske, Pierre, 1:31; pinned Korbyn Grenier, O’Neill, 2:21; pinned Christian Larsen, Kingsbury County, 2:20; pinned Kogen Yamamoto, Red Cloud, 4:40; was defeated by Riggin Shippy, Winner Area, 4-3; defeated Reid Wieczorek, Stanley County, 9-4.

182: Josh Norder (4-7): was pinned by Garrett Leesman, Pierre, 1:23.; was defeated by Gabe Fanning, Bennett County 8-6.