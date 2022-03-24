Fred Haux dies in Helena, Montana

Fred C. Haux, 69, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, in Helena, Montana.

Fred was born in Mobridge to R.W. and Opal (Bean) Haux.

Fred and Shari Lyne Thurman were married in Mobridge on May 2, 1970.

Fred’s principal occupation was working as a railroad engineer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Judy (Wilcut) Haux. His brother, Sid, passed away on March 7, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Shari of Helena; children, Shane (Robin) Haux of Helena; and Stefanie Haux of Helena; grandchildren, Justin, Bret, Dillon, Ramsey and Tyler.

A private burial with family present was held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Forestvale Cemetery in Helena.

In honoring wishes of Fred and family, memorials in Fred’s name are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B27007685.325125955;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>