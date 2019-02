Tiger senior Tucson Freeman rallied from an opening-round loss to capture fifth place at 160 pounds at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

Freeman got caught and was pinned with a half minute left in his first match. After the loss to Chayce Rausch of Potter County, Freeman took off.

“After his first match, I didn’t have to say anything to him,” said coach Nathan Ford. “He just went out and took care of business.”

The seven seed, Freeman started the comeback trail by pinning Pratt Williams of Lead-Deadwood. In his last Friday match, Freeman used a late escape to defeat nine seed Brandan Gehrke of Clark/Willow Lake 3-2. Freeman started his Saturday with a 4-1 win over five seed Kaden Laubach of Canton. Needing a win to get to the third-place match, Freeman could not get past three seed Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont. The match was close at 4-0 after Mines had beaten Freeman 16-2 in the Region 4B championship match. In the fifth-place match, Freeman ran into another Region 4B foe in Weston Ireland of Bennett County. Freeman polished off Ireland with a pin at 4:41 to claim fifth place in his final high school match.

For the rest of the Tigers it was a one-day tournament. Every Tiger, not just Freeman had a rough go of it in the first round as all six Tigers lost.

The second round went better as Jacob Steiger pinned Lincoln Fortin of Warner/Northwestern at 126, Kamron Pearman beat Iver Paul of Sunshine Bible Academy 6-2 at 132, Isaac Olson beat Colby Fitch of Philip Area 4-3 at 150 and Isaac Aman won by forfeit at 113. But that was all she wrote as all four lost in the second round of wrestle backs.

“What got most of our guys was that first-round loss,” said Ford. “They knew going in that if they lost in the first round it was going to be a tough row to hoe.”

State B Wrestling Tournament

Team Scores: Canton 200, Winner Area 140.5, Redfield Area 104, Wagner 86, Custer/Edgemont 84, Howard 78, Burke/Gregory 76, Philip Area 72.5, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 72, Parkston 65.5, McCook Central/Montrose 57.5, Clark/Willow Lake 57, Sisseton 52, Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 48, Faulkton Area 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 41, Groton Area 40, Webster Area 40, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 39.5, Bennett County 39, Lead-Deadwood 36, Hot Springs 35.5, Parker 25, Potter County 24, Elk Point-Jefferson 21.5, Mobridge-Pollock 20, Stanley County 19, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 16, Garretson 13, Kingsbury County 13, Marion/Freeman 9, Lyman 8.5, Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 8, Sunshine Bible Academy 5, Harding County 4, St. Thomas More 4, Warner/Northwestern 4, Hill City 3, Deuel 0, Flandreau 0, Lemmon/McIntosh 0, Red Cloud 0, Sioux Valley 0.

113: Isaac Aman (26-23): was pinned by Lane Miller, Howard, 1:24; won by forfeit over Burke Blasius, Philip Area; was defeated by Carter Lenz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 5-0.

126: Jacob Steiger (37-15): was defeated by Riley Genzlinger, Howard, 4-3; pinned Lincoln Fortin, Warner/Northwestern, 4:57; was pinned by Dane Christopherson, Sisseton, 1:59.

132: Kamron Pearman (15-17): was defeated by Alec Dobson, Kingsbury County, 6-2; defeated Iver Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 6-2; was defeated by Keanan Pikarski, Sisseton, 8-0, major decision.

152: Isaac Olson (34-13): was pinned by Preston Nedved, Wagner, 3:27; defeated Colby Fitch, Philip Area, 4-3; was defeated by Ty Namanny, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 5-1.

160: Tucson Freeman (35-20) fifth place: was pinned by Chayce Rausch, Potter County, 5:26; pinned Pratt Williams, Lead-Deadwood, 2:11; defeated Brandan Gehrke, Clark/Willow Lake, 3-2; defeated Kaden Laubach, Canton, 4-1; was defeated by Levi Mines, Custer/Edgemont, 4-0; pinned Weston Ireland, Bennett County, 4:41.

220: Jon Keller (18-17): was pinned by KJ St. Pierre, Wagner, 1:48; was pinned by Elijah Blare, Winner Area, :33.