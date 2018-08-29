Fried leads Tigers at Hub City meet

Noah Fried earned a top 20 finish at the Hub City Invitational at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen on Monday.

Fried shot 87 to finish in a tie for 18th. Sean Moser just missed the top 20, shooting 89 and tying for 22nd. The rest of the team struggled as Will Beadle shot 108, Jack Faehnrich 109, Isaac Aman 131 and Carson Quenzer 132.

The Tigers finished 10th in team points at 393.

Lucas Schaefbauer of Aberdeen Roncalli shot an even par 72 to win medalist honors.

Aberdeen Central won the team title, shooting 317.

The Tigers will shoot for lower scores and higher places at the Chamberlain Invitational on Thursday.