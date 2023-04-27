Fried sets all-time Tiger record in 200-meter hurdles

Simon Fried set a new all-time record in the 300-meter hurdles at the American Legion Relays in Pierre on Monday.

Fried took second place in the event with a Tiger record time of 41.04 seconds. He broke the record 41.24 seconds set by Brad Price in 1987. Fried’s personal best time also lowers his MPHS record 42.37 seconds he set last year. Aiden Heimann of Aberdeen Central won the race at 40.28 seconds.

In just her second time running the race, Jacy Netterville set a new MPHS record in the 300-meter hurdles. Netterville took fifth in the event with a time of 51.07 seconds. She breaks the 52.52 seconds run by Maddie Frederick in 2009. Her time is the third fastest in Lady Tiger history. Brittany Furhman holds the record, running 49.4 seconds in 2006.

Head coach Bryan Zahn did not know at the time of the interview that Fried had set the new all-time record, but he did know that both athletes set new MPHS records.

“They’re only going to get better,” said Zahn.

As for the team’s performance against a field that was about half Class AA teams, Zahn said, “Overall, everybody ran pretty well. There were some good teams there.”

The Lady Tigers teamed to score 48 points in a meet that featured six Class AA teams.

Heidi Olson took second in the 1600 and third in the 3200. She ran the 1600 in 5:38.27 and the 3200 in 12:17.77. Lily Rude of Brandon Valley ran 5:24.85 to win the 1600. Ramsey Karim of Custer ran 11:35.83 to win the 3200.

Ryli Thompson took second in the 400 and fourth in the 100. Thompson ran 1:01.86 in the 400. Mia Mullenmeister of Mitchell won the race at 1:01.26. The Thompson family earned two places in the event when Jayda Thompson ran 1:04.77 for seventh. Ryli ran 13.39 seconds for fourth in the 100. Kallie Ringstmeyer of Pierre took first in 12.27 seconds.

The Lady Tiger relay teams peaked with a fourth-place finish in the medley. Ryli Thompson, Olson, Sophia Overland and Faith Heil ran 4:22.13. The 4×400-meter and 4×800-meter teams came in fifth. Faith Heil, Netterville and the Thompsons sisters ran the 4×400 in 4:41.18. Ryli Thompson, Sophia Overland, Heil and Olson ran the 4×800 in 10:45.07. Kenedi Schmeichel, Brooke Bain, Ellie Jahraus and Cheyenne Rath ran 2:07.61 for seventh in the 4×200-meter race.

Fried continued his strong outing with a second-place finish in the 800 with a career-best 2:05.54. That time beats his 2:06.44 run last year. It puts him third all-time with MPHS and puts him on the all-time list with the 10th fastest 800 in Tiger history. Matt Close of Hot Springs won the 800 at 2:00.58.

Remmington Ford gave the Tigers two hurdle medals with a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter race. Ford ran the race in 17.18 seconds. Aidan Hedderman of Sturgis ran 14.94 to win the title.

The Tigers picked up a pair of seventh-place finishes in field events. Carter Hinsz added four feet with a throw of 45-8.5 in shot put. Riley Kerner gained 10 feet from his previous best, landing the discus at 119-4.

Tiger relay teams earned two fourth-place finishes. Fried, Turner Pfitzer, Shane Henderson and Logan Vetch took fourth in the 4×800 at 8:50.0. Pfitzer, Henderson, Ford and Greg Kessler took fourth in the medley at 3:55.87. The 4×400-meter team Pfitzer, Henderson, Vetch and Fried took sixth at 3:45.75. The 4×100 team of Ford, Kessler, James Fulkerson and Isiah Waldner took seventh at 50.18 seconds. The 4×200 team of Fulkerson, Waldner, Henderson and Ashton Waliser took eighth at 1:42.33.

“This is our third meet,” said Zahn. “We’re bringing down our times. They’re not going to be perfect, but we don’t want them to be yet. Take our 4×4 teams, we’re not where we’re supposed to be yet, but don’t want them to be there yet. We want to be peaking in about three more weeks. As long as we keep bringing our times down, we know we’re getting in better shape.”

With times dropping and distances gaining, the Tigers and Lady Tigers combined to set 21 personal records in Pierre.

The Tigers have had one major injury as junior Andrew Fulkerson, who had already run a career-best 11.1 seconds in the 100, has been lost for the season with a hamstring injury.

“He tore it all the way up,” said Zahn. “It’s going to be a three-month recovery. Four our boys’ relays, we’re scrambling again.”

Even though the Tigers did not get to host either of their annual meets on the new track, Zahn said just having the new track for practice has been a blessing.

“It’s a huge advantage,” said Zahn. “We can actually go out and do some running and not have everybody stiff and sore. I don’t see any of the problems we were having with shin splints and that’s huge right now.”

Potter County

The Tigers will compete in the Potter County Invitational on Saturday in Gettysburg. Field events start at 10 a.m. with running events starting at 11 a.m.

The Tigers will be competing against host Potter County, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Faulkton Area, Frederick Area, Herreid/Selby Area, Ipswich, Jones County, Kadoka Area, Leola, North Central, Stanley County, Tiospaye Topa, Warner and Wolsey-Wessington.

American Legion Relays

Mens Division

Team Scores: Brandon Valley 155, Pierre 124.3, Aberdeen Central 121, Sturgis 95.3, Mitchell 79, Custer 77.3, Mobridge-Pollock 39, Hot Springs 28, Huron 21, Webster Area 18, Winner 7, Herreid/Selby Area 7, Dupree 6.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Blake Boyster, Custer, 10.93; 2. Nathan McCormick, Mitchell, 11.27; 3. Braden Peterson, Hot Springs, 11.35; 4. Lukas Bennett, Mitchell, 11.36; 5. Caden Thompson, Pierre, 11.39; 6. Avery Ligon, Aberdeen Central, 11.43; 7. Ahmed Juma, Brandon Valley, 11.54; 8. Danny Immormino, Custer, 11.64.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Blake Boyster, Custer, 22.45; 2. Nathan McCormick, Mitchell, 23.38; 3. Landon Bertram, Pierre, 23.45; 4. Ahmed Juma, Brandon Valley, 24.25; 5. Jack Thue, Brandon Valley, 24.98; 6. Bryce Palmer, Mitchell, 25.02; 7. Tayshaun Agard, Pierre, 25.08; 8. Kincade Lehman, Custer, 25.17.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Drew Salfrank, Aberdeen Central, 50.63; 2. Carter Dingman, Aberdeen Central, 51.55; 3. Carson Stoeser, Pierre, 51.7; 4. Nathan McCormick, Mitchell, 52.31; 5. Alexier Padilla, Mitchell, 53.12; 6. Sam Gaulke, Custer, 53.12; 7. Jagger Tyler, Mitchell, 53.82; 8. London Watson, Brandon Valley, 54.05.

800-Meter Run: 1. Matt Close, Hot Springs, 2:00.58; 2. Simon Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:05.54; 3. Paul Kern, Brandon Valley, 2:06.55; 4. Jackson Dathe, Brandon Valley, 2:07.94; 5. Tyler Groen, Brandon Valley, 2:08.81; 6. Jackson Wiles, Custer, 2:09.12; 7. Jessup Pederson, Dupree, 2:10.29; 8. David VanVeen, Aberdeen Central, 2:10.34.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Jared Lutmer, Pierre, 4:43.42; 2. Joe Perkins, Aberdeen Central, 4:51.19; 3. Cheech Harman, Huron, 4:53.01; 4. Caleb Morris, Pierre, 4:54.43; 5. Jessup Pederson, Dupree, 4:54.59; 6. Hunter Patton, Mitchell, 4:55.49; 7. Beck Bruch, Sturgis, 4:58.04; 8. Camden Coughlin, Brandon Valley, 4:58.35.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Jared Lutmer, Pierre, 9:53.82; 2. Ty Petrocco, Sturgis, 10:09.95; 3. Gage Grohs, Sturgis, 10:14.56; 4. Deron Graf, Sturgis, 10:14.56; 5. Quinn Bruch, Sturgis, 10:24.34; 6. Christian Wells, Aberdeen Central, 10:46.81; 7. Hunter Patton, Mitchell, 10:50.54; 8. Logan Brendsel, Brandon Valley, 11:13.74.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Aidan Hedderman, Sturgis, 14.94; 2. Aaron VanHemert, Brandon Valley, 15.62; 3. Miles Hunt, Brandon Valley, 15.92; 4. Greyson Schuetzle, Pierre, 16.03; 5. Luke Olson, Pierre, 16.91; 6. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 17.18; 7. Mical Grace, Custer, 17.32; 8. Kayden Hansen, Hot Springs, 17.44.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Aiden Heimann, Aberdeen Central, 40.28; 2. Simon Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 41.04; 3. Aaron VanHemert, Brandon Valley, 41.05; 4. Bryce Palmer, Mitchell, 41.7; 5. Deegan Houska, Pierre, 41.83; 6. Greyson Schuetzle, Pierre, 43.07; 7. Miles Hunt, Brandon Valley, 43.52; 8. Nathanael Jones, Sturgis, 44.04.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Brandon Valley, 43.8; 2. Aberdeen Central, 44.91; 3. Pierre, 45.76; 4. Sturgis, 47.18; 5. Custer, 48.91; 6. Hot Springs, 49.78; 7. Mobridge-Pollock (Remmington Ford, James Fulkerson, Isiah Waldner, Greg Kessler), 50.18; 8. Winner, 50.31.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Brandon Valley, 1:30.11; 2. Aberdeen Central, 1:31.39; 3. Pierre, 1:34.52; 4. Mitchell, 1:34.74; 5. Custer, 1:34.79; 6. Sturgis Brown, 1:34.97; 7. Hot Springs, 1:39.47; 8. Mobridge-Pollock (James Fulkerson, Ashton Waliser, Isiah Waldner, Shane Henderson), 1:42.33.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Aberdeen Central, 3:28.18; 2. Brandon Valley, 3:32.06; 3. Custer, 3:34.22; 4. Mitchell, 3:38.09; 5. Sturgis, 3:39.27; 6. Mobridge-Pollock (Turner Pfitzer, Shane Henderson, Logan Vetch, Simon Fried), 3:45.75; 7. Hot Springs, 3:47.33; 8. Huron, 3:57.29.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Sturgis, 8:24.12; 2. Aberdeen Central, 8:31.1; 3. Brandon Valley, 8:31.7; 4. Mobridge-Pollock (Turner Pfitzer, Shane Henderson, Logan Vetch, Simon Fried), 8:50.0; 5. Pierre, 8:58.86; 6. Huron, 9:22.95; 7. Custer, 9:54.16; 8. Herreid/Selby Area (Gavin Hannan, Gavin Hirsch, Adonnais Mills, Keegan Russell), 10:30.43.

3200-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Custer, 3:43.53; 2. Sturgis, 3:47.0; 3. Winner, 3:55.59; 4. Mobridge-Pollock (Remmington Ford, Greg Kessler, Turner Pfitzer, Shane Henderson), 3:55.87; 5. Aberdeen Central, 3:57.81; 6. Mitchell, 4:11.13.

Shot Put: 1. Jason Maciejczak, Pierre, 60-9; 2. Brayden Cline, Brandon Valley, 51-7; 3. Brian Johnson, Aberdeen Central, 48-9.5; 4. Brenden Begeman, Herreid/Selby Area, 47-0.5; 5. Bryan Ramirez, Huron, 46-8; 6. Coppola Colton, Custer, 46-0; 7. Carter Hinsz, Mobridge-Pollock, 45-8.5; 8. Lucas Colman, Pierre, 41-9.5.

Discus: 1. Jason Maciejczak, Pierre, 172-8; 2. Tristan Niewenhuis, Brandon Valley, 158-8; 3. Brayden Cline, Brandon Valley, 143-9; 4. Brian Johnson, Aberdeen Central, 136-10; 5. Bryan Ramirez, Huron, 133-9; 6. Nathan VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley, 129-2; 7. Riley Kerner, Mobridge-Pollock, 119-4; 8. Jack Bertsch, Aberdeen Central, 117-3.

High Jump: 1. Tyler Bain, Aberdeen Central, 6-0; 2. Wyatt Melcher, Brandon Valley, 6-0; 3. Chayton Peterson, Sturgis, 5-10; 4. Teigen Wormstadt, Sturgis, 5-10; 5. Carter Tennyson, Custer, 5-8; 6. Bergen Irey, Brandon Valley, 5-8; 7. Andrew Campea, Pierre, 5-8; 8. Kolton Ogle, Huron, 5-8.

Long Jump: 1. Treyson Schulz, Mitchell, 21-5; 2. Greyson Schuetzle, Pierre, 20-7.25; 3. Trey Lewis, Pierre, 20-1.5; 4. Andrew Campea, Pierre, 19-10.25; 5. Braden Peterson, Hot Springs, 19-6.5; 6. Grayden Binger, Brandon Valley, 19-4.5; 7. Carsen Wolter, Sturgis, 19-2.75; 8. Nathan McCormick, Mitchell, 19-0.75.

Triple Jump: 1. Wyatt Melcher, Brandon Valley, 43.02.25; 2. Kincade Lehman, Custer, 41-11.75; 3. Treyson Schulz, Mitchell, 40-4.25; 4. Grayden Binger, Brandon Valley, 39-5; 5. Spencer Easland, Pierre, 38-11; 6. Cale Jolley, Sturgis, 38-10; 7. Deegan Houska, Pierre, 38-7.25; 8. Jesse Blok, Brandon Valley, 28-0.25.

Pole Vault: 1. Drew Reetz, Webster Area, 13-6; 2. Jaiden McCreary, Webster Area, 13-0; 3. Aiden Hedderman, Sturgis, 12-6; 4. Dylan Paauw, Brandon Valley, 12-6; 5. Carter Harris, Mitchell, 12-0; 6. Ethan Fergel, Aberdeen Central, 11-6; 7. Gabe Johnson, Aberdeen Central, 11-6; 8. (tie) Brock Moser, Pierre, 11-0, Chase Temple, Sturgis, 11-0, Joel Tramp, Custer, 11-0.

Javelin: 1. Brayden Cline, Brandon Valley, 162-6; 2. Levi Brant, Sturgis, 145-4; 3. Jaxon Ladner, Aberdeen Central, 140-5; 4. Gunner Rohloff, Sturgis, 139-9; 5. Jett Carlson, Aberdeen Central, 134-9; 6. Dustin Hermansen, Aberdeen Central, 132-6; 7. Tyson Pfitzer, Huron, 130-11; 8. Colter Babcock, Pierre, 122-6.

Womens Division

Team Scores: Sturgis 134.5, Pierre 134.1, Brandon Valley 125, Aberdeen Central 120.1, Custer 96, Mitchell 73.1, Mobridge-Pollock 48, Hot Springs 20.6, Winner 13, Herreid/Selby Area 5, Huron 2.6, Dupree 2.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Kali Ringstmeyer, Pierre, 12.27; 2. Lizzie Tyler, Mitchell, 13.2; 3. Dani Ringstmeyer, Pierre, 13.37; 4. Ryli Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 13.39; 5. Abigail Witte, Aberdeen Central, 13.46; 6. Cali Ewing, Sturgis, 13.47; 7. Kyasia Jones, Sturgis, 13.49; 8. Raelynn Vines, Dupree, 13.57.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Jordyn Larsen, Custer, 27.01; 2. Brooke Bartscher, Mitchell, 27.86; 3. Charlee Williams-Smith, Pierre, 27.98; 4. Cali Ewing, Sturgis, 28.22; 5. Keyana Kelley, Mitchell, 28.61; 6. Addison Everson, Aberdeen Central, 28.72; 7. Jasmine Jost, Pierre, 29.02; 8. Maira Tafoya, Pierre, 29.07.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell, 1:01.26; 2. Ryli Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:01.86; 3. Iris Zylstra, Sturgis, 1:02.05; 4. Sarah VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley, 1:03.08; 5. Eme Mounga, Aberdeen Central, 1:03.92; 6. Taylor Busch, Custer, 1:04.04; 7. Jayda Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:04.77; 8. Ashlynn Elshere, Hot Springs, 1:05.03.

800-Meter Run: 1. Paige Willnerd, Sturgis, 2:28.21; 2. Lucy Hamer, Sturgis, 2:33.85; 3. Lennix Dupris, Pierre, 2:34.5; 4. Emerson Smith, Mitchell, 2:34.67; 5. Keelin Dinkins, Sturgis, 2:38.11; 6. Ava Johnson, Pierre, 2:39.87; 7. Autumn Westinghouse, Hot Springs, 2:40.18.; 8. Keira Alfson, Custer, 2:40.22.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Lily Rude, Brandon Valley, 5:24.85; 2. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:38.27; 3. Brinna Sheldon, Sturgis, 5:42.78; 4. Haley Bergan, Brandon Valley, 5:43.89; 5. Keelin Dinkins, Sturgis, 5:50.66; 6. Mason Berg, Pierre, 5:51.77; 7. Gwen Richter, Pierre, 5:54.99; 8. Katie Allbee, Herreid/Selby Area, 5:59.41.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 11:35.83; 2. Brit Wheeler, Custer, 12:01.99; 3. Heidi Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 12:17.77; 4. Brinna Sheldon, Sturgis, 12:18.86; 5. Haley Bergan, Brandon Valley, 12:19.17; 6. Sierra Swanson, Custer, 12:57.72; 7. Avery Lisburg, Pierre, 13:17.86; 8. Kamari Jensen, Dupree, 14:22.09.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Jayuanna Stroh, Brandon Valley, 16.43; 2. Madison Hochstetter, Aberdeen Central, 16.46; 3. Jaylen Natchtigall, Hot Springs, 16.49; 4. Hannah Killinger, Sturgis, 16.82; 5. Danielle Beck, Pierre, 17.16; 6. Ireland Nacey, Sturgis, 17.26; 7. Paige Fitzler, Custer, 17.27; 8. Sidney Malde, Mitchell, 16.45.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Hannah Killinger, Sturgis, 49.21; 2. Addison Meyers, Brandon Valley, 50.31; 3. Danielle Beck, Pierre, 50.6; 4. Charlotte Fjelstad, Sturgis, 51.0; 5. Jacy Netterville, Mobridge-Pollock, 51.07; 6. Jaylen Natchtigall, Hot Springs, 51.1; 7. Mya Arampatzis, Aberdeen Central, 51.16; 8. Carlie DeBoer, Hot Springs, 51.37.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Pierre, 50.37; 2. Mitchell, 51.6; 3. Sturgis, 51.67; 4. Aberdeen Central, 52.69; 5. Custer, 52.84; 6. Winner, 53.12; 7. Hot Springs, 5.3.41; 8. Herreid/Selby Area (Stephanie Allbee, Pausha Meidinger, McKayla Hanson, Breanna Jochim), 55.1.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Sturgis, 1:48.72; 2. Mitchell, 1:50.0; 3. Aberdeen Central, 1:51.17; 4. Winner, 1:51.29; 5. Pierre, 1:53.67; 6. Hot Springs, 1:55.33; 7. Mobridge-Pollock (Kenedi Schmeichel, Brooke Bain, Elli Jahraus, Cheyenne Rath), 2:07.61.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Brandon Valley, 4:04.98; 2. Sturgis, 4:08.34; 3. Pierre, 4:13.0; 4. Winner, 4:15.89; 5. Mobridge-Pollock (Faith Heil, Jacy Netterville, Jayda Thompson, Ryli Thompson), 4:22.13; 6. Custer, 4:24.11; 7. Hot Springs, 4:25.85; 8. Mitchell, 4:26.4.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Brandon Valley, 9:29.92; 2. Sturgis, 9:44.95; 3. Aberdeen Central, 10:30.71; 4. Custer, 10:32.99; 5. Mobridge-Pollock (Faith Heil, Jayda Thompson, Jacy Netterville, Heidi Olson), 10:45.07; 6. Pierre, 10:45.07.

3200-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Brandon Valley, 4:09.4; 2. Sturgis, 4:21.96; 3. Mitchell, 4:23.84; 4. Mobridge-Pollock (Ryli Thompson, Sophia Overland, Faith Heil, Heidi Olson), 4:41.18; 5. Herreid/Selby Area (Stephanie Allbee, Breanna Jochim, McKayla Hanson, Katie Allbee), 4:52.08; 6. Custer, 4:57.09; 7. Aberdeen Central, 5:03.06.

Shot Put: 1. Reese Terwilliger, Pierre, 43-10.25; 2. Taryn Hermansen, Aberdeen Central, 41-3.75; 3. Maya Shorter, Pierre, 37-5.5; 4. Torri Virtue, Custer, 36-8.5; 5. Grace Kuch, Aberdeen Central, 35-8.5; 6. Hannah Lemieux, Pierre, 35-3.5; 7. Emily Borkowski, Custer, 34-1.5; 8. Avari Dorrance, Custer, 32-4.5.

Discus: 1. Alice Sedlacek, Custer, 121-5; 2. Maya Shorter, Pierre, 11-4; 3. Torri Virtue, Custer, 110-5; 4. Avari Dorrance, Custer, 110-4; 5. Maddi Aldridge, Aberdeen Central, 108-9; 6. Grace Kuch, Aberdeen Central, 103-9; 7. Elisha Snell, Aberdeen Central, 102-0; 8. Hannah Lemieux, Pierre, 101-6.

High Jump: 1. Ciara Frank, Aberdeen Central, 5-5; 2. Kennedy Keiper, Brandon Valley, 5-2; 3. Regan Lust, Aberdeen Central, 5-0; 4. Jayaunna Stroh, Brandon Valley, 5-0; 5. Riya Sheley, Brandon Valley, 4-10; 6. Danielle Beck, Pierre, 4-10; 7. (tie) Emerson Smith, Mitchell, 4-8, Carlie DeBoer, Hot Springs, 4-8, Madison Hochstetter, Aberdeen Central, 4-8, Elizabeth Heinen, Huron, 4-8, Ryann Barry, Pierre, 4-8.

Long Jump: 1. Grace Richter, Pierre, 16-5.5; 2. Regan Lust, Aberdeen Central, 15-10.5; 3. Lucy Fritz, Aberdeen Central, 15-10.5; 4. Avery Marler, Sturgis, 15-9.5; 5. Olivia Wallace, Brandon Valley, 15-9.5; 6. Rachael Banks, Pierre, 15-6; 7. (tie) Ryann Barry, Pierre, 15-6, Addison Everson, Aberdeen Central, 15-6.

Triple Jump: 1. Madison Pederson, Brandon Valley, 36-9.5; 2. Addison Everson, Aberdeen Central, 34-8; 3. Rachael Banks, Sturgis, 34-7.5; 4. Jayaunna Stroh, Brandon Valley, 33-11.5; 5. Aleise Christopherson, Pierre, 33-8.5; 6. Jaidyn Forsyth, Aberdeen Central, 32-3.5; 7. Audrey Miller, Mitchell, 32-3.5; 8. (tie) Denaesia Aldridge, Mitchell, 32-2, Ireland Nacey, Sturgis, 32-2.

Pole Vault: 1. Ciana Stiefel, Custer, 11-0; 2. Breckan Santjer, Aberdeen Central, 9-0; 3. Aubrey Gelderman, Mitchell, 8-6; 4. Addie Sander, Custer, 8-6; 5. Kiana Joerger, Aberdeen Central, 8-0; 6. Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell, 8-0; 7. Kyra Gropper, Mitchell, 7-6; 8. Shea Irion, Sturgis, 7-0.

Javelin: 1. Josey Wickersham, Brandon Valley, 125-6; 2. Maya Shorter, Pierre, 115-6; 3. Mary Kolbeck, Brandon Valley, 112-3; 4. Reese Terwilliger, Pierre, 100-4; 5. Grace Kuch, Aberdeen Central, 100-3; 6. Ireland Nacey, Sturgis, 97-3; 7. Elly Gascoigne, Huron, 89-9; 8. Libby Klein, Brandon Valley, 85-6.