Fried shoots 79, takes fourth at Parkston Invite

Noah Fried fired a career-low 79 to take fourth place at the Parkston Invite, held Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

After an opening nine 42, Fried came back with a one-over-par 37 on the back nine. His score tied him with Nick Bennett of Mitchell. Tie-breaker rules gave him fourth and Bennett fifth.

“Noah picked a good time to be playing his best golf,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “Very excited for him going into the region. Noah spent three years handing around the three spot on the team, waiting for his time. He has done a nice job this year as a senior moving up and filling the lead spot, both as an individual golfer and as a team leader.”

The rest of the Tigers finished outside the top 15. Sean Moser shot 91 for 19th. He was three shots behind the medalists.

“Sean is one of the most dedicated and motivated golfers I have had,” said Hettick. “He spent a lot of hours on the course throughout the summer and has really found his game. He has moved up from being a non-varsity golfer last year to solidifying his role as our number two this year. Being a freshman, I am very excited to see him progress over the next three years.”

Will Beadle took 28th, shooting 96. Carson Quenzer and Jack Faehnrich shot matching 99s. Quenzer took 32nd and Faehnrich took 35th. Isaac Aman was two shots behind his teammates, shooting 101 for 37th. Sixty-three players were in the field.

Cameron Caldwell of Chamberlain defeated Ethan Huber of Mitchell in a one-hole playoff to earn medalist honors.

Mitchell shot 335 to win the team title, beating Parkston by three strokes.

Region 3A

The Tigers return to Lake-view Golf Course on Monday for the Region 3A Golf Tournament.

Competing are Parkston, Chamberlain and Redfield/Doland, who all finished ahead of the Tigers Monday, along with Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, St. Francis Indian, Todd County and Winner Area.

“We were only four strokes off of Redfield/Doland and 11 off of Chamberlain,” said Hettick. “We know from experience that we have the ability to beat Chamberlain as a team. We only need to beat one of them to make state as a team. I think the boys have a lot of confidence that we can get one of those team spots going in. Scores tend to go up a little at region times, but ours wouldn’t have to. We had some sevens and eights on the cards that can definitely be cleaned up. All the kids know they left a few strokes out there, we just have to get them back on Monday.”

Parkston Invite

Team Scores: Mitchell 335, Parkston 338, Chamberlain 354, Redfield/Doland 361, Mobridge-Pollock 365, Pierre White 383, Pierre Green 393, St. Francis Indian 402, Parkston JV 423, McCook Central/Montrose 439.

Medalists: 1. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 40-35-75; 2. Ethan Huber, Mitchell, 35-40-75; 3. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 36-42-78; 4. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 42-37-79; 5. Nick Bennett, Mitchell, 37-42-79; 6. Quinn Bormann, Parkston, 39-42-81; 7. Kaleb Weber, Parkston, 42-42-84; 8. Bryce Hammer, Todd County, 43-42-85; 9. Payton Koehn, Parkston, 41-44-85; 10. Dylan Stephens, Redfield/Doland, 40-45-85; 11. Brandon Lauer, McCook Central/Montrose, 44-42-86; 12. Micaiah Utecht, Redfield/Doland, 41-46-87; 13. Braden Bruening, Parkston, 45-43-88; 14. Thomas Denoyer, St. Francis Indian, 45-43-88; 15. Andy Gordon, Pierre Green, 43-45-88.

Rest of the Field: 16. Jakob Studer, Mitchell, 43-46-89; 17. Matt Ehler, Parkston, 41-49-90; 18. Raef Briggs, Pierre White, 46-44-90; 19. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 47-44-91; 20. Isaac Suchor, Redfield/Doland, 44-47-91; 22. Liam Fergen, Mitchell, 44-48-92; 23. Tyler Wright, St. Francis Indian, 48-45-93; 24. Cooper Swartz, Pierre White, 46-47-93; 25. Zach Ulmen, Pierre White, 45-48-93; 26. Gage Watson, Winner, 49-45-94; 27. Adam Ankrum, Pierre Green, 48-47-95; 28. Will Beadle, Mobridge-Pollock, 47-49-96; 29. Jonathan Lyons, Pierre Green, 49-48-97; 30. Royal Wike, Todd County, 47-50-97;

31. Jaxson Frankenstein, Redfield/Doland, 44-54-98; 32. Carson Quenzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 53-46-99; 33. Daniel Witt, St. Francis Indian, 50-49-99; 34. Dakota Munger, Chamberlain, 49-50-99; 35. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 48-51-99; 36. Ben Pommer, Mitchell, 50-51-101; 37. Isaac Aman, Mobridge-Pollock, 48-53-101; 38. Sandler Wiekamp, Chamberlain, 49-53-102; 39. Braydon Hurley, Parkston JV, 49-53-102; 40. Masen Thompson, Mitchell, 54-49-103; 41. Zach Jordan, Redfield/Doland, 48-56-104; 42. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 54-51-105; 43. Flynn Aldecoa, Parkston JV, 54-51-105; 44. Jon Akre, Parkston JV, 54-52-106; 45. Shawn VanLiere, Pierre White, 48-59-107;

46. Bryce’son Neal, Todd County, 55-53-108; 47. Luta Bobtail Bear, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 51-57-108; 48. TJ Schmidt, Parkston JV, 52-58-110; 49. Ayden Anderson, Pierre Green, 53-60-113; 50. Jackson Jennings, Pierre Green, 54-60-114; 51. Caleb Clairmont, Todd County, 56-59-115; 52. Camden Jandreau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 59-57-116; 53. Garrett Kludt, McCook Central/Montrose, 57-59-116; 54. Haarlan Stotts, Pierre White, 56-61-117; 55. Mason Catrett, McCook Central/Montrose, 57-61-118; 56. Caleb Kinzley, McCook Central/Montrose, 56-63-119; 57. Nathan Monk, Winner, 61-61-122; 58. Misun Bad Hand, St. Francis Indian, 54-68-122; 59. Doug Yellow Boy, Todd County, 63-62-125; 60. Isaak Bialas, Parkston JV, 62-67-129; 61. Eric Strande, Chamberlain, 63-73-136; 62. Ryan Rondeau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 71-71-142; 63. Phillip Leneaugh, Todd County, 74-71-145.