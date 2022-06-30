Gary Zeller, Vietnam vet, wore many hats during his lifetime

Gary Lee Zeller lived 72 years, seven months, and 14 days.

Gary was born to Raymond and Betty (Le Compte) Zeller on Oct. 25, 1949, in Mobridge. He was the first-born son and was welcomed home by his big sister and best friend, Millie.

Gary died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Ft. Meade Medical Center in Sturgis. Gary was a Vietnam veteran and a member of Parker-Browder Post 4 American Legion in Mobridge.

In 1971, he married Kathryn Myre and to this union two children were born. They later divorced in 1978.

Gary wore many hats during his lifetime: commercial fisherman, rancher, trapper, logger, house painter, and OTR truck driver. The latter he was most comfortable with, and he drove for over 30 years for mostly East River Lumber and Grain. Long hours on the open road alone seemed to suit him. He was a stickler for properly tying down loads, and taught many how to use chain booms and roll a strap back correctly. Gary started like most drivers hauling livestock, but the majority of his career was as a flatbed driver. He hauled lumber, bees, pipe, and everything in between. Toward the end of his career, he pulled an RGN and a telescopic trailer that hauled wind turbine blades into Canada. He was a lifetime member of OOIDA (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association).

In December 2021, he retired to the Bunk House on his son-in-law’s place in rural Cherry County, Nebraska. Gary helped out around the place when he could, in the hay field, cutting posts on the river with Ben, feeding cows, fencing, or making a meal just to shorten a long day for his daughter, Krista, until his health wouldn’t let him.

He enjoyed hunting and teaching his grandkids how to hunt. His favorite part of hunting was processing the meat. He had a secret ring sausage recipe (given to him by his cousin, Fuzzy) he kept close. He just recently passed it on. Gary liked to cook. His specialties were goulash, Spanish rice, chili, cabbage rolls, and kraut and sausage on mashed potatoes.

Gary passed his time standing on the Bunk House porch smoking a Pall Mall and watching the chickens scratch and visiting with PWe while she was playing on the swing set or in the sandbox (after she got her snack, of course). He was an avid Budweiser drinker and liked to say, “There was a steak in every bottle and a porkchop in every can.” Sundays were usually the day he made or received calls from faraway family members and lifelong friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Boyd; brother, Big Z; beloved sister, Millie; and brother, Gigs.

He is survived by his youngest brother, Jason of Auburn, Washington; his daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Ben Wegner of rural Cherry County; his son, Justin Zeller of Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandchildren, Benjamin, Joshua (Erin) and Stella Wegner, and Brandon Koch-Zeller; one great-granddaughter, Paisley; nieces, Laura, Elaine and Amber; nephews, Cody and Christopher; and numerous cousins, and extended family and friends.

Gary’s ashes will be buried and his headstone set in rural Cherry County as per his wishes.

Family and friends may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

