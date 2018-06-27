Gene Aberle spent most of his life working with horses

Eugene Aberle was born on Feb. 16, 1931, in Timber Lake, to Andrew and Frances (Bollinger) Aberle. He attended rural schools and Mobridge High School. After leaving home at age 14, he went to work as a ranch hand in the local area and at Slim Buttes in northwestern South Dakota.

Gene served as a truck driver with the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean Conflict, delivering supplies to troops fighting at the front. When he returned stateside, he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, where he met and married Deborah Combs.

Gene spent most of his life working with horses. He spent several years riding as an amateur and professional cowboy. He won the Florida State Saddle Bronc Championship in 1961 and 1962. He followed the race circuit and spent 20 years as a farrier at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. He name is listed in a museum in Lexington, Ky., as a farrier for the Kentucky Derby. He spent a few years training horses for actor Jack Klugman in California.

Gene spent many years, including his last, on 42 acres outside Goldthwaite, Texas, repairing engines, restoring old cars and using his welding skills. He enjoyed spending time at the Goldthwaite Senior Center visiting with people.

He suffered from heart disease in recent years and passed away at 87 on June 23, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. with his brother Vincent holding his hand. He had every intention of getting well and building a ramp, so he could continue living in his home.

Gene is survived by 10 siblings, Elvira “Vi” Buzicky of Minneapolis, Minn.; Andrew (Keva) Aberle of Timber Lake; Al (Janice) Aberle of Promise, Marian (Bob) Gilbert of Peoria, Ariz., Ramona Young of Rapid City, Lawrence “Oss” (Louise) Aberle of Las Vegas, Nev., Vincent (Patty) Aberle of Goldthwaite; Rita (Larry) Roberdeau of Rapid City, Annette (Bob) North of Niceville, Fla., and Janice Abel of Seattle, Wash. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Karen Aberle of Mobridge and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Deborah; a brother, Dennis; and three brothers-in-law, Ed Buzicky, Herb Christman and Blaine Young.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Stacy-Wilkens Funeral Home of Goldthwaite is in charge of the arrangements. At his request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.