Genevieve Selzler was a caretaker

Mass of Christian Burial for Genevieve Selzler, 96, of Mobridge, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation will start at 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday at Kesling Funeral Home.

Genevieve passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Genevieve Margaret (Goldade) Selzler as born on Feb. 25, 1925, to Joseph and Regina (Holzer) Goldade at her parents’ home in Linton, North Dakota. Her parents later moved to South Dakota, and now, the Lawrence Goldade farm southwest of Timber Lake. Genevieve and her nine siblings grew up on that farm and they walked five miles to the Madson Country School. Occasionally, they got to ride a horse.

At the age of 25, on Sept. 19, 1950, Genevieve married Frank Selzler in a double wedding with her sister, Elizabeth, and Frank’s brother, Antone Selzler. Their children and Frank and Genevieve’s children consider themselves double cousins. Frank and Genevieve had two children: Philiphine Selzler Smolik and Leo Selzler.

Frank, Genevieve, Antone and Elizabeth lived north of Glencross on the current Carl Salzer place. After about six years, Frank bought the blacksmith shop from John Brehm and they moved to Timber Lake and made their home there. They lived across the road from the elevator and Genevieve made many trips to the shop to give Frank a Coke and to check on him. Her brother, John and Esther Goldade and family, moved beside them. Antone and Elizabeth’s boy, Jake, stayed with Genevieve and Frank during the week and went to school in Timber Lake.

Genevieve was a caretaker. She considered Cathy, Lawrence, Helen and Renee Goldade and Jake Selzler as her own kids. Later, when the grandkids came along, they were her pride and joy. She always waited for their visits and talked about that visit for weeks afterward. She thought the world of her four grandsons: Ted and Brian Smolik, and Blake and Garret Selzler. She welcomed the great-grandchildren, Trace Smolik and Tempest Smolik, and loved to see them, also. Genevieve was anxiously waiting to see her new great-grandbaby, Rebel Selzler.

About 17 years ago, Frank and Genevieve (a little reluctantly) moved to Mobridge to be closer to the hospital, with the help and friendship of their wonderful neighbors and their son, Leo, and his wife, Bev, who helped them settle in. They were always checking on them and helping out when needed. Her sister, Marian Selzler also lived in Mobridge and helped, too. They settled into Mobridge nicely.

Genevieve was a great cook and will always be remembered for her creamed chicken, soup and German potato salad. She had quite a way with her beautiful house plants and in the earlier years always had a nice garden. Genevieve also loved to watch the Minnesota Twins baseball games. Also, in the earlier years, she and Frank loved to get together with family and friends to play hand and foot canasta, when she always seemed to have a lot of black threes in her hand. This always made Frank chuckle.

Frank passed away on July 29, 2013. Philiphine moved in with her mother to help her continue to live in her home. She spent three days a week in the hospital, but lived in her home until the time of her death.

Genevieve is survived by her children, Philiphine Selzler Smolik of Mobridge, and Leo (Bev) Selzler of McKenzie, North Dakota; grandsons, Ted (Jackie Ridl) Smolik of Timber Lake, Brian (Christina Turgeon) Smolik of Mobridge, Blake (Holli) Selzler of Linton, North Dakota, and Garret (Krista Wolff) Selzler, of Sterling, North Dakota; great-grandchildren, Trace Smolik of Rapid City, Tempest Smolik of Timber Lake, and Rebel Selzler of Sterling; step great-grandchildren, Jesse Katie, and Colton Ridl, and Ryker Wolff; sisters-in-law, Esther Goldade of Timber Lake, Mary (Selzler) Goldade of Rapid City and Jean Selzler of Belle Fourche. She is also survived by her only living sibling, Marian Selzler of Mobridge.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Joseph and Regina Goldade; siblings, Ferdinand, Joseph, Antone, Leopold, Elizabeth, Anna, Johanna and John; and son-in-law, Victor Smolik.

