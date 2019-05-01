Genieve Elder had beautiful gardens

Funeral services for Genieve Elder, 91, of Timber Lake, will be held at 10:30 a.m., MDT, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at United Parish Church in Timber Lake.

Burial will be in Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m., MDT, on Sunday at the church.

Genieve passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2009, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare in Spearfish.

Genieve Ella Scott was born on Aug. 19, 1927, in Corson County, to Harry and Pearl (Glerup) Scott. She grew up on her parents’ cattle ranch, “The Bullhead Ranching Company,” on Rock Creek near Bullhead. She attended country school through the third grade and then attended school in Walker and later in McLaughlin. She graduated with the McLaughlin Class of 1946.

Following high school, she attended beautician school in Watertown. After receiving her beautician’s license, she worked in Rapid City. In 1952, she moved to Timber Lake and owned and operated a beauty shop.

Genieve married Gilbert Elder on May 16,1953, on the Elder farm northeast of Timber Lake. This became their home for the next 37 years where they farmed, ranched, and raised their six children. Genieve was always very involved in working on the farm, consisting of the daily operations of milking cows and caring for the cattle and sheep.

In 1990, Gilbert and Genieve moved to Timber Lake. Gilbert passed away on March 31,1993, and Genieve continued to live in Timber Lake until November 2008 when she moved into Golden Living Center in Mobridge. In December 2018 she became a resident of Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

She was always very involved in community organizations and activities including 4-H while her children were growing up. She was also a member of the Prairie Pals extension club until it dissolved in 1986, was active with Timber Lake Senior Citizens, a member of the Timber Lake and Area Museum, a member of Timber Lake United Parish Church, member of American Legion Auxiliary and served a term as president.

Genieve was also known for always assisting others in need of help.

Genieve was known for her well maintained and large vegetable gardens, her beautiful flower gardens, was an excellent seamstress and had quilting talent, making many beautiful quilts.

Genieve is survived by three daughters, Bonnie (Bernard) Boysen of Bismarck, N.D., Carol (James) Reh of Sapulpa, Okla., and Elaine (Dennis) Neigel of Eagle Butte; two sons, Francis (Jacqueline) Elder of Timber Lake and Allan Elder of Aurora, Colo.; 14 grandchildren, Iris (Bobby) Wiedmer, Tara (Mark Sr.) Morgan, Kayla Boysen, Kyle (Char) Boysen, Jonathan Bigger, Derek Weigel, Brian Elder, Jason Reh, Jeffrey (Emily) Reh, Casey (Jasmine) Schrempp, Timothy Schrempp, Holden Neigel, Hayden (Ashley) Neigel, Harley Neigel, Hudson Neigel, Talatha Stanley, Markus Stanley, Mark Morgan Jr., Tamara Morgan, Zech Morgan and Nicole Morgan; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lucille Enright of Sturgis and Lorraine Gouldin of Spearfish; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert in 1993; one daughter, Darlene in 2007; her parents, Harry and Pearl Scott; one sister, Isabelle Holzer; one brother, Charles Scott; and one grandson, Benjamin Morgan.