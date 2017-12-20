Gerald ‘Jerry’ Larson was CIBC professor

Gerald “Jerry” Larson, 90, went to heaven on Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2017.

He was born on July 13, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minn.

His life’s work was in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Jerry went to North Western Bible College when Billy Graham was president. He then finished his Bachelors in Theology at Wheaton University. After serving in the Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War, Jerry obtained a Master’s in Secondary Education from Black Hills State University. ln 1961, Jerry received an honorable discharge from the reserves.

During Jerry’s life, he worked as a home missionary to First Nations for 50 years. He was also a school teacher, principal, and county superintendent of public schools in South Dakota and North Dakota. Jerry ﬁnished his career as a professor at Central Indian Bible College in Mobridge.

Jerry was also involved in community events as a pastor on several occasions, helping to start a church plant, and as a member of the Lion’s Club. He enjoyed spending his time studying the Bible, playing table tennis and caroms, hiking and doing all types of logic puzzles.

When Jerry was 11 years old he accepted Jesus as his savior and spent the rest of his years living an exemplary life. He was a strong man of integrity, honor and was a role model to his family and friends. He had a strong dedication and love for his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Beverly Jean; daughter, Tammy Larae McGuire; four grandchildren, Tanika, Quiana, Janessa, and Jared McGuire; and two sisters, Sylvia Anderson and Betty Mae Larson. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

A viewing will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Thursday, Dec 21 from noon to 7 p.m. Family will be present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Mont., on Friday, Dec 22 at 11:00 am.

If desired, an honorary donation may be sent to Belgrade Christian Assembly, 103 E. Cascade Ave., Belgrade, Mont., 59714.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.