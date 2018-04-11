Geraldean Kvarness Mass held at St. Joseph’s

Mass of Christian Burial for Geraldean Kvarness, 71, of Mobridge, was held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Geraldean passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Geraldean Kvarness was born on Aug. 9, 1946, to Art and Catherine Peterson of Dodge, N.D. She was the 12th of 13 children. They lived on a farm south of Dodge, where there was always something to do. She went to school in Dodge and helped care for her mother, who had a stroke.

Later, she moved to Mobridge, where she met James “Badge” Kvarness, who shared her life with her for the next 48 years. They had two children, a son, Shannon Kvarnes, and a daughter, Tonya (Kvarness) Kraft.

Geraldean is survived by her husband, Badge; son, Shannon (Corinne) Kvarness; daughter, Tonya (Jason) Kraft; grandchildren, Jesse Feist and family, Kaylynn (Shay) Kvarness Latendress, Baily Kraft, Tyson Kraft, Jesse (Becky) Krein and family, and great-grandchildren. She always said her grandchildren were her most precious pleasures. She is also survived by three brothers, Walter Peterson of Killdeer, N.D., LeeRoy Peterson of Golden Valley, N.D., and Stanley Peterson of Virgil; four sisters, Helen Wentz, Josie Albright and Rita Fay Davis, all of Montana, and Marian Stuber of North Dakota; sister-in-law, Karen (Bob) Meyer of Glad Valley; numerous nieces and nephews, and Kristi Houghtaling, who Gerrie cared for from the time she was a baby and is considered a daughter and part of the family.

Geraldean was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim Peterson and Leonard Peterson; and three sisters, Ruby Bouma, Leona Vetter and Janet Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to defer medical costs.