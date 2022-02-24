Gigs Zeller enjoyed life doing the things he loved

Funeral services for Gigs (Greg) Zeller, 69, of Mobridge, were held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial was in Norway Lutheran Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Gigs passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Gigs Zeller was born to the late Raymond and Betty (LeCompte) Zeller on Jan. 20, 1953, in Mobridge. He lived most of his life in Mobridge, except for a short period of time when he attended school at NoDak School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota. This is where he learned his trade of auto body repairs. He returned home to Mobridge and started a life in the auto repair industry. He worked at Lee and Jundt Body Shop, Davidson Chevrolet and 31 years in partnership with G&R Body Shop. In addition, he added part-time rancher along the way as well.

Gigs retired in 2015 to the ranch north of Mobridge.

Gigs was a kind- and soft-hearted soul. Everyone knew he was in the room when they heard his laugh. He enjoyed life doing the things he enjoyed whether it was being on his Harley trips with the guys, raising his cattle, or the many hours shooting the breeze with whomever came along. In recent years it was sitting outside in the sun with his dogs, Buddy and Toby, by his side. He made friends easily and treasured each and every one he had, and usually had a story to go with each one. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him, you more than likely were given a nickname (whether you knew it or not). Gigs will be greatly missed by many.

Gigs was a husband to Sandy, father to Cody and Christopher, father-in-law to Ashley (Christopher’s wife), grandpa to Kiptyn and Kolter, as well as bonus grandchildren Brayden, Dawsyn and Creed, brother to Millie, Gary, Brad and Jason, uncle to many nieces and nephews, a brother-in-law to many.

Gigs was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Betty; sister, Millie Lilienthal; brother, Brad; an infant brother; nephew, Boyd Baierl; sister-in-law, Bonnie Valley; brothers-in-law, Doug Lilienthal and Joseph Mirth; and mother- and father-in-law, Loren and Janice Barone.

