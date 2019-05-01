Gladys Schott was ‘Jane-of-all-trades’

Funeral services for Gladys Jane Schott, 80, of Eureka, were held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Family Worship Center in Mobridge.

Interment was in United Methodist Cemetery, McLaughlin, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Gladys passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen.

Gladys Jane Schott was born on June 1, 1938, in McLaughlin. She was the fifth of 10 children. After completing her education in McLaughlin, she moved to Los Angeles, Calif., to earn a teaching degree from Mt. San Antonio College. She then decided to attend cosmetology school where she learned to be “spiffy.”

Gladys worked in a salon for several years until she felt called into ministry. She moved to Watertown to join Rev. Keith and Mary Williams, the founders of Midwest Missions. Their mission work led them around the world. Gladys was able to travel to the Philippines on numerous mission trips. The Cattle Feeders Organization also provided opportunity to travel the U.S. She made countless friends everywhere she went. During her 40-plus years at Midwest Bible Camp, she served as the bookkeeper/camp director/cook/groundskeeper/councelor/board member and did any other job that needed to be done. Gladys had a very special place in her heart for all of the kids that attended camp. She was always the “cool, fun lady” and forged bonds with the kids and led countless lives to the Lord.

Gladys also worked at KWAT Radio as bookkeeper/engineer/salesperson/DJ. She taught Sunday school and managed The Meadows Senior Living Home.

Gladys was a handyman/cowgirl/mechanic/gardener, a true “Jane of All Trades.” The most important job she had was being an obedient servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was an amazing prayer warrior. Gladys had a great sense of humor. Not only did she dish it out, she could take a good ribbing.

In 2015, Gladys moved to Eureka to spend her retirement years. She loved being outdoors and spending time with her siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. After a courageous battle with cancer, the Lord called her home on April 20, 2019.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Lydia Schott; and siblings, Reinhold, Eileen, Ruben and Russel.

She is survived by her siblings, Arnold (Bonnie) and Jim (Priscilla) of McLaughlin, Donald of Timber Lake, Wallace (Sue) of Rapid City and Dianne Alpan of Sturgis; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Gladys will be remembered by and for all the lives that she touched.