Goehring walk-off gives 15-16 Teeners third place

Bryston Goehring hit a walk-off single to lift the 15-16 Teeners to a 10-inning, 12-11 win over Selby to take third place in the Northville baseball tournament on Sunday.

Tied at 11-all in the bottom of the 10th, Trace Cerney hit a one-out single and advanced to second before Goehring drove him home with the winning run.

In a back-and-forth game, Mobridge took a 5-0 lead in the first inning. With the game tied at 6-6, Selby scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 9-6 lead only to have Mobridge score three in the seventh to tie the game. Both teams scored two runs in the eighth, setting up the dramatic ending in the 10th.

The game featured 37 hits with Mobridge recording 21 and Selby 16.

Bryston Goehring led Mobridge with four hits, including two doubles. He doubled during the five-run first and again during the three-run seventh. Trace Cerney and Braden Goehring had three hits and three runs scored each. Reese Cerney and Zane Reinert had three hits each.

Hayden Von Wald and Wade Begeman, hitting first and second, went five-for-six each. Von Wald scored four runs. Nick Angelo added two hits, including a double.

Braden Goehring earned the win, taking the mound in the sixth in relief of Trace Cerney.

Mobridge jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning, but Selby matched them and then took over to beat the Teeners 10-4 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Teeners had a first-round bye.

Reese Cerney, Zane Reinert and Eisemann had three consecutive singles to start the game. They all came around to score with a Bryston Goehring hit keying the rally.

Groton tied the score with back-to-back doubles by Peyton Johnson and Wyatt Locke being the spark. Locke, pitching for Groton, shut Mobridge down after that. He allowed just one more run the rest of the way. Groton’s offense kept things going with two runs in the second and four in the fourth to take control of the game.

Zane Reinert had two hits for the Teeners.

Locke and Darian Shabazz led the Groton offense with three hits each.

At Selby

The Teeners, sparked by the Cerney brother, defeated Selby 11-3 in Selby on Wednesday.

Reese Cerney reached base five times on three singles and two walks, and scored four runs, while Trace Cerney hit a pair of RBI singles and shut down the Selby offense from the mound.

Mobridge jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first before salting the game away three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Selby scored a single run in the third and added two late runs, scoring a pair in the seventh.

Zane Reinert led all hitters with four base knocks and scored twice. Cayden Eisemann had two hits and scored twice. Braden Goehring added a pair of hits.

Nick Angelo had three hits, while Hayden Von Wald and Adam Volk had two each for Selby.