Going to State! Mobridge-Pollock group places in top two in Region

Mobridge-Pollock School One-Act play placed in the top two in the Region V contest in Pierre on Monday, Jan. 21. The group now moves on to the state competition Thursday Jan. 31 in Aberdeen. Several of the group were also awarded outstanding actor and actress awards including Pizi Jones, Conner Unterseher, Gennie Krause, and Rachel Goldsmith. The Mobridge-Pollock One-Act troupe is: (back from left) Jameson Ford, Connor Unterseher, Brady Mettler, Pizi Jones, James Jones, Jalen Hitland, Jane Fulkerson and Keene Schlomer; (third row from left) Rehana Marker, Rachel Goldsmith, Cadee Peltier, Joslyn Gienger, Ellie Fried, Channing Wientjes, Kate Fulkerson, Hannah Stroeder and director Molly English; (second row from left) Isaac Olson, Myia Fiest, Ava Stoick, Ella Ulmer, Noah Fried, Darcy Kelly and Eliza George; (front from left) Callie Weisbeck, Emily Wientjes, Liberty Schafbauer, Genevieve Krause, Olivia Ulmer and Serena Mosset.