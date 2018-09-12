Golfers take second at Winner and BDC

The Tigers took second place for the second straight tournament with their success at the Winner Invitational on Tuesday.

Noah Fried shot a fourth-place 88 to lead the Tigers to a team score of 388 that was only bettered by Parkston.

Parkston ran away with the tourney, shooting 352. Six of the tourney’s top golfers were from Parkston.

As for the Tigers, Sean Moser took 11th, shooting the same 91 as ninth and 10th, but lost in tiebreaker scenarios. Jack Faehnrich took 19th at 102. Will Beadle shot 107 for 25th and Isaac Aman shot 125 for 26th.

We shot pretty well despite it being a pretty windy day,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “I’m happy with the kids’ efforts today and excited to see what they bring next week.”

Hettick added that it was good to get a chance to see region favorite Parkston on the course.

“It’s also nice to see that we’re competitive with Chamberlain,” said Hettick. “The top three teams make it to state from our region. The other team we’ll have to contend with is Redfield/Doland, but we haven’t seen them since Aberdeen.”

Big Dakota

With three players in the top 10, the Tigers took second place at the Big Dakota Conference Tournament in Chamberlain on Thursday.

Sean Moser and Noah Fried led the Tigers coming in fifth and sixth, respectively. Jack Faehnrich rounded out the medaling Tigers with a 10th-place finish.

Moser shot 90, Fried 94 and Faehnrich 102.

Cameron Caldwell took medalist honors and Drayton Priebe took second to lead Chamberlain to the team title. The Cubs shot 359 to 399 for the Tigers.

Pre-region

The Tigers round out the regular season with the pre-region Parkston Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell on Tuesday. The Region 3A teams competing against the Tigers will be Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Parkston, Redfield/Doland, St. Francis Indian, Todd County, Wagner and Winner Area.

– Jay Davis –

Winner Invitational

Team scores: Parkston 352, Mobridge-Pollock 388, Chamberlain 392, Pierre Green 403, Pierre White 430, Todd County 436.

Medalists: 1. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 45-38-83; 2. Quinn Bormann, Parkston, 44-42-86; 3. Braden Bruening, Parkston, 45-42-77; 4. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 46-42-88; 5. Tyler Wright, St. Francis Indian, 41-47-88; 6. Carter Kalda, Parkston, 44-45-89; 7. Kaleb Weber, Parkston, 47-43-90; 8. Payton Keohn, Parkston, 45-45-90; 9. Bryce Hammer, Todd County, 49-42-91; 10. Matt Ehler, Parkston, 47-44-91.

Other Mobridge-Pollock Scores: 11. Sean Moser, 46-45-91; 19. Jack Faehnrich, 54-48-102; 25. Will Beadle, 48-59-107; 36. Isaac Aman, 64-61-125.

BDC Tournament

Team Scores: Chamberlain 359, Mobridge-Pollock 399, Todd County 409.

Medalists: 1. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 36-38-74; 2. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 41-41-82; 3. Bryce Hammer, Todd County, 46-42-88; 4. Gage Watson, Winner, 43-45-88; 5. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 47-44-91; 6. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 44-50-94; 7. Royal Wick, Todd County, 49-50-99; 8. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 50-50-100; 9. Luta Bobtail Bear, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 55-46-101; 10. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 49-53-102.

Other Mobridge-Pollock Scores: Carson Quenzer, 56-57-113; Isaac Aman, 58-56-114.