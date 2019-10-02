Golfing Tigers earn state tourney berths

The Tigers fell short of the goal of making it to state as a team, but four team members did make the cut at the Region 3A Golf Tournament held Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

“It was great to have four guys make the cut,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “The boys definitely achieved some personal goals on Monday.”

Sean Moser led the Tigers, taking 15th with a 91. Jack Faehnrich shot 93 for 16th. Tyler Blankartz and Simon Fried shot matching 98s to finish in a four-way tie for 19th.

The Tiger foursome will tee off at the State A Boys Golf Tournament at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion on Monday.

“We’re going to bundle up for a few days of practice this week and go have some fun in Vermillion,” said Hettick.

With Cameron Caldwell and Drayton Priebe taking first and second, Chamberlain won the team title with 325. Parkston took second at 336 and Redfield third at 368 to be the three schools to qualify as teams. The Tigers came in fourth at 380.

“We were competitive as a team, which was the ultimate goal,” said Hettick. “Redfield just had a few more things go their way. Congrats to Chamberlain. They played amazing. They kind of came out of nowhere to win. Caldwell got back to playing like he was last year. Great time to show up.”

Region 3A Golf Tournament

Individual results (top 22 to state): Chamberlain 325, Parkston 336, Redfield 368, Mobridge-Pollock 380, Todd County 387, Winner 398.

Individual Results: 1. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 73; 2. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlin, 77; 3. Payton Koehn, Parkston, 78; 4. Thomas DeNoyer, St. Francis, 80; 5. Bryce Hammer, Todd County, 81; 6. Dylan Stephens, Redfield, 82; 7. (tie) Quinn Bormann, Parkston, 85, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain, 85, Isaac Suchor, Redfield, 85; 10. Braden Bruening, Parkston, 86; 11. (tie) Kaleb Weber, Parkston, 87, Gage Watson, Winner, 87; 13. Matt Ehler, Parkston, 88; 14. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 90; 15. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 91; 16. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 93; 17. (tie) Jaxon Frankenstein, Redfield, 95, Tyler Wright, St. Francis, 95; 19. (tie) Tyler Blankartz, Mobridge-Pollock, 98, Simon Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 98, Karson Keiser, Winner, 98, Sandler Wiekamp, Chamberlain, 98; 23. (tie) Aiden Barfuss, Winner, 100, Doug Yellow Boy, Todd County, 100; 25. Caleb Clairmont, Todd County, 102; 26. Royal Wike, Todd County, 104; 27. Bryce’son Neal, Todd County, 105; 28. Mitchel Mack, Redfield, 106; 29. Carson Quenzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 107; 30. Jayd Whitley, Winner, 113; 31. Jaxon Campbell, Redfield, 116; 33. Max Brozik, Winner, 124.