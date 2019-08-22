Golfing Tigers open sports season with home invitational

The Tiger golf team officially opens the 2019-20 Mobridge-Pollock sports year at Oahe Hills Golf Course on Thursday.

The Tigers will take on Chamberlain, Todd County and possibly Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, starting at 10 a.m.

While the team lost five-time state tournament qualifier Noah Fried to graduation, they do have plenty of experience on the squad. Entering the season with the most varsity experience are senior Carson Quenzer, junior Jack Faehnrich and sophomore Sean Moser.

“We’re looking to build on the valuable varsity experience gained last year,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “We have a good group of young kids with great potential to build the program.”

Seniors Noah Bauer and Tyler Blankartz and junior Isaac Aman will be pushing for the other varsity spots, along with sophomores Ketch Claymore and Deklan Finkbeiner and freshman John Beadle.

“I’m excited to see how much we can improve,” said Hettick. “I think we should be able to compete at regions for a team spot at state.”

The team has seven middle school players looking to learn and earn their ways in eighth graders Simon Fried, Teddy Heil and Jacob Zornes and seventh graders Marques Beier, Peter Fried, Branson Peterson and Gavin Silbernagel.

Tomorrow’s meet is the only home date for the Tigers. They have road golf dates at the Pierre Invitational, Aberdeen Central Tournament, Chamberlain Invitational and Winner Invitational. Pierre’s Hillsview Golf Course will be a popular destination as the Tigers play in the Pierre Invitational next week, then return in September for the Big Dakota Conference Tournament, the pre-region and the Region 3A Golf Tournament. This year’s State A Golf Tournament is Oct. 7 and 8 at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.