Golfing Tigers vying for spots on varsity

While they have an obvious leader in senior Noah Fried, the golfing Tigers head into the 2018 season having to replace a ton of experience and success.

Graduated from the team are Stone Jensen and Dalton Faehnrich, who combined for seven state tournament appearances.

“We will definitely miss the seniors who left last year,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “They have been great leaders on the team.”

Also missing from last year is sophomore Braden Goehring, who after playing in three state tournaments has decided to stick to football and play just one sport this fall.

That leaves Fried, who has been on four straight state tournament teams and is looking to cap his career with a fifth.

That leaves an in-team competition for just who will tee it up with Fried this season. Those looking to golf their way into the starting lineup include seniors Will Beadle and Tobie Hieb, juniors Noah Bauer and Carson Quenzer, sophomores Isaac Aman, Jack Faehnrich and Gabe Jerome and freshmen Ketch Claymore, Deklan Finkbeiner and Sean Moser. Also joining the team are seventh graders Simon Fried, Teddy Heil and Jacob Zornes.

“There is a lot of potential there with some of the younger golfers/other golfers who are looking to fill those roles this year,” said Hettick. “I have at least five high school golfers capable of shooting rounds in the 40s who will be battling to gain those spots.”

Three of the golfers did get some varsity time last fall.

“Senior Will Beadle and sophomores Jack Faehnrich and Isaac Aman all got a taste of varsity golf last year and are hungry to solidify those spots,” said Hettick. “Others showing definite potential to compete for spots at meets include junior Carson Quenzer and freshman Sean Moser.”

The Tigers open the season tomorrow (Thursday) when they host the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational at Oahe Hills Country Club. The Tigers and their opponents tee it up at 10 a.m.

Other invites this year include Pierre, Aberdeen, Chamberlain and Winner. The Big Dakota Conference Meet is in Chamberlain. The pre-region and Region 3A Tournaments are in Mitchell. The Class A Golf Tournament will be at Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids on Oct. 1 and 2.

Hettick said that each tourney could produce a different top five players, at least in the early going.

“The varsity roster could easily change from meet to meet this year,” said Hettick, “which is very exciting as a coach. Competition makes a team stronger, and we will definitely have that this year.”