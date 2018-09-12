Groton Area tops Lady Tigers

Once-beaten Groton Area overpowered the Lady Tigers in a 3-0 match at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers stayed close in the first two sets, but Groton Area pulled away to win 25-19 and 25-20. In the third set, the visitors completely took over scoring 20 straight points in a 25-5 win.

Jennie Doeden, Groton Area’s 5’11” middle hitter led her team with 10 kills, four blocks and six digs. Eliza Warner followed with nine kills. Payton Maine led all servers with four aces and all defenders with 12 digs. Kaylin Kucker passed out 18 assists.

Megan Zahn led the Lady Tigers with six kills on 14 of 17 hitting. Hayley Borah and Landyn Henderson had three kills each. Caitlyn Claymore dished 10 assists, had five digs and served both of the Lady Tigers’ aces. Emily Wientjes and Borah added five and four digs, respectively.

Titans

The Lady Tigers won their second straight road match, taking down Leola/Frederick 3-2 in Leola on Thursday.

The home standing Titans had a 2-1 lead before the Lady Tigers took over. Leola/Frederick won set one 25-16. The Lady Tigers fought for a 27-25 in set two before the Titans retook the lead with a 25-16 win.

The Lady Tigers turned things around with a 25-17 win in set four and then took over in the rubber-set to win going away 15-4.

Megan Zahn led up front with 15 kills on 30 of 31 hitting. The Lady Tigers showed a balanced attack with Landyn Henderson hitting eight kills, Jadin Monsen six and Hayley Borah five. Caitlyn Claymore got the entire front line involved with 28 assists. Regan Stoick led serving with seven aces on 17 of 19 serving. Claymore added three aces. Henderson and Emily Wientjes led the defense. Henderson had 3.5 blocks and Wientjes had seven digs.

Avery Wolff led Leola/Frederick with five kills, 13 assists and an ace. Maddie Nordine had a team-high six kills. Brook Podoll led all servers with eight aces.

Big Dakota

The Lady Tigers compete in the Big Dakota Volleyball Tournament in Ft. Pierre on Friday. The BDC is one of the strongest volleyball conferences in the state this year. Winner is ranked second in state and Miller is ranked third. The Lady Tigers placed fourth in last year’s tournament.

On Tuesday, the aforementioned Winner Warriors come to town. The second-ranked Warriors are off to a 7-0 start.

Tuesday’s match will be the 15th meeting between the Lady Tigers and the Warriors. Winner holds an 8-6 lead in the series after beating the Lady Tigers twice last season.

Groton Area (9-1) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock (3-5) 19 20 5

Groton Area: Serving 67-71, 10 aces (Payton Maine 27-29-4); Setting 29 assists (Kaylin Kucker 18, Miranda Hanson 8); Hitting 75-90, 36 kills (Jennie Doeden 18-22-10, Eliza Wanner 18-23-9); Blocks 4 (Doeden 4); Digs 34 (Maine 12, Doeden 6).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 38-44, 2 aces (Caitlyn Claymore 9-10-2); Setting 53-56, 10 assists (Claymore 52-55-10); Hitting 49-61, 12 kills (Megan Zahn 14-17-6, Hayley Borah 13-13-3, Landyn Henderson 11-12-3); Blocks 2 (Henderson 2); Digs (Claymore 5, Emily Wientjes 5, Borah 4).

JV Match: Groton Area 16-25, 25-23, 15-11.

Mobridge-Pollock (2-2) 16 27 16 25 15

Leola/Frederick (2-7) 25 25 25 17 4

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 78-89, 15 aces (Regan Stoick 17-19-7, Caitlyn Claymore 15-17-3); Setting 103-106, 32 assists (Claymore 89-92-28); Hitting 96-114, 38 kills (Megan Zahn 30-31-15, Landyn Henderson 21-27-8, Jadin Monsen 15-18-6, Hayley Borah 17-22-5); Blocks 6 (Henderson 3.5); Digs 14 (Emily Wientjes 7).

Leola/Frederick: Serving 80-92, 12 aces (Brooke Podoll 16-17-8, Avery Wolff 19-20-1); Setting 67-83, 16 assists (Wolff 67-72-13, Podoll 11-11-3); Hitting 86-94, 19 kills (Maddie Nordine 23-24-6, Wolff 16-16-5); Blocks 6 (Nordine 2.5); Digs 127 (Anna Lapka 21, Podoll 21, Audree Berreth 21).

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock 2-1.