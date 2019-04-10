Gus Walther passed on his love for the outdoors

Funeral services for Gerald “Gus” Walther, 74, of Mobridge, were held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Gerald passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Sanford Health in Bismarck, N.D., following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Gerald Dean Walther was born in Mobridge on Nov. 22, 1944, to Alex and Olive (Frasier) Walther. While his given name was Gerald, family and friends knew him as Gus.

Gerald married Sherrie (Shillingstad) Walther in December of 1971. Gus and Sherrie had two sons, Brian and Corey. Gus had a special place in his heart for nieces Wendy and Kim and nephew Jason.

In 1972, Gus and family moved to Rapid City where he was employed as a house painter for D&S Painting. In 1975, Gus and Sherrie returned to Mobridge and he partnered with friend Rory Godkin to continue a painting business. In 1977, Gus and Rory contracted with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for ground and facility maintenance. His son Brian was his greatest helper and runner. You could find Brian and his numerous helpers (nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids) during summer months on the bumper grabbing and slinging trash bags into the back of his truck. Many hours were spent cleaning the comfort stations and the fish cleaning areas.

Gus was an avid outdoorsman. He shared his passion for hunting and fishing with numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and friends. He felt pride in mentoring and guiding them to love the outdoors as much as he did. Gus will always be remembered for teaching young family and friends the skills and joy of hunting and fishing. His family was his pride and joy. Having sons, grandchildren and family near was always a blessing to him.

Gus is survived by his wife, Sherrie; sons, Brian (Melissa) Walther of Mobridge and Corey Walther of Mapleton, N.D.; seven grandchildren, Scott (Natalie) Walther of Fargo, N.D., Amanda (Zach) Block of Selby, Robert and Mark of Mobridge, Rylee, Caylee and Cadence of Mapleton; four great-grandchildren, AshLee, Christian, Carter and Emma Block of Selby; brothers, Gordon Walther of Pasco, Wash., and Gene Fraiser of Topeka, Kan.; sister, Shirley Rieger of Puyallup, Wash.; and one great-grandson who will arrive in July.

Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Olive Walther; sisters, Faye Krein, Linda Thoreson and Phyllis Shillingstad; and brother, Dale.