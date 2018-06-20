Harold Wolf was Java farmer

Funeral services for Harold Wolf, 96, of Java, were held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Selby with Fr. Tom Clement officiating.

Interment was in the Java Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Harold passed away on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Fort Meade Veteran’s Hospital.

Harold Arnold Wolf was born on Feb. 19, 1922, to Edward and Minnie (Spiry) Wolf at the farm, rural Java. Harold attended school in Java and graduated from Java High School in 1940.

Harold helped his father on the farm until he entered the U.S. Army on March 30, 1945. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 7, 1945, to come home and help his father, who became ill, on the farm.

Harold married Rose Bichler on Sept. 26, 1947, at St. Peter and Paul Church in Strasburg, N.D. Harold and Rose lived and farmed on the home farm northwest of Java until retiring into Selby in 2004. Rose passed away on May 11, 2012. Harold was presently living in Holiday Hills Retirement in Rapid City.

Harold was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed watching his wheat. He was an avid fisherman and had an absolute love of music. He could often be heard singing in his room at the retirement center.

Glad to have shared Harold and Rosa’s lives are one son, Leland Wolf of St. Paul; two daughters, Deb (Jim) Vander Vorst of Westfield, N.D., and Sheila Highland of Rapid City; grandchildren, Shannon (Vaughn) Dosko, Krista Highland, Maria (Matt) Kemp, Holly (Brett) Nedens, Dustin (Nicole) Vander Vorst and Collin (Danielle) Highland; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one sister-in-law, Deloris Bichler.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rose; one granddaughter, Amy Wolf; sister, Alvina Haux; and brother-in-law, Otto Haux.