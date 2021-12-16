Harry ‘Wormy’ Krause was huge sports fan

Harry “Wormy” Krause, 84, of Java, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Bowdle Hospital.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java led by Pastor Mary Lou Gruebele.

Interment followed at the church cemetery with military graveside rites by Frederick Schauer American Legion Post No. 100 of Selby.

Harry Israel Krause, son of Lydia (Schilling) and Israel C. Krause, was born on Nov. 11, 1937, in Mobridge. Wormy, as he was widely known, attended Sunshine Country School and graduated from Java High School, Class of 1955.

Harry served his country in the United States Army, being inducted on Sept. 14, 1961. Following his honorable discharge on Sept. 13, 1963, he returned to the Krause homestead five miles north of Java where he spent the remainder of his life farming with his family.

Harry was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java. He also sat on the North Central Farmers Elevator Board and took part in the Java Community Club.

Harry was an active person who enjoyed a wide variety of activities. He loved cheering on all of the Northern State Wolves teams, attending dirt track races at Brown County Speedway, cheering on the local sports teams, along with watching horse races. He was an avid Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings fan.

Harry was a family-oriented man who would never miss any special occasions. He was a gentle, loving guy, but also could be stubborn and persistent, which is probably the reason his family was given the extra years of life with him.

Harry is survived by his sister, Stella (Harlan) Buechler of Bowdle; his sister-in-law, Ramona Krause of Java; his nieces and nephews, Marsha (Dana) Enderson and Marlys (Joe) Tesch of Watertown, Max (Francine) Buechler of Bowdle, Mavis (Jon) Paul of Cody, Wyoming, Sheila Krause of Aberdeen, Marilyn (Scott) Byer of Watertown, and Jim (Lori) Krause of Worthington, Minnesota; his great nieces and nephews, Andrea (Justin) Schmidtgall and Beth Sasse (Frank Kern) of Watertown, Matthew Buechler of Mitchell, Tage Buechler of Watertown, Spencer Buechler of Bowdle, Aleese (Jordan) Tollakson of Montevideo, Minnesota, Collin Byer of Watertown, and Shelby Krause of Worthington; and his great-great-nieces, Lily Lindsey of Watertown, and Elayna and Suttyn Tollakson of Montevideo.

He was preceded in death by his father, Israel, on Sept. 12, 1973; his mother, Lydia, on Dec. 24, 1999; his brother, Harlan W. Krause, on June 2, 2000; his great-nephew, Zacary Sasse; his great-niece, JoAnn Buechler; and his great-great-nephew, Jayse Tollakson.

Organist was Carol Fiedler and ushers were Dan Schneider and Carlyle Bieber.

Honorary bearers were the Bowdle Healthcare medical staff, Robin Haley, Mike Goodman, Dan and Karmen Schneider, Lesa Griffith and Jeff Sahli.

Casketbearers were Dana Enderson, Joe Tesch, Max Buechler, Jon Paul, Scott Byer and Jim Krause.

Harry’s family prefers memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3107 Chicago St., Java, SD, 57452, or the Java Community Club, 12356. 319th Ave. Java, SD, 57452.

Services were in care of Lien Funeral Home of Bowdle.

