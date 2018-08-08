Hazel Quenzer had a talent for running motels

On July 14, 2018, surrounded by family and friends at her own home in Keller, Texas, Hazel Katherine Quenzer entered into rest with our eternal Father.

Hazel Katherine Quenzer never wanted to cause anyone to do anything special “just for her.” She had all arrangements made through the Neptune Society in Keller, Texas. The service will be held at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Floyd Haan officiating. Followed by the interment at the Fairview Cemetery in Herreid, there will be a gathering of family and friends at the Presbyterian Church in Pollock.

Hazel Katherine was born June 15, 1928, to Oscar and Katherine (Yaro) Stanko in Ramah, Colo.

Upon completion of the eighth grade, she moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., to seek employment.

During that time, she met Carl Quenzer, who was stationed with the U.S. Army. On April 13, 1945, Hazel and Carl were married. The couple relocated to Pollock, where they farmed. In 1957, they purchased and moved to the former Robert Volzke farm near Herreid. Upon Carl’s untimely death in 1970, she sold the farm and moved to Herreid. In June 1973, Hazel relocated to Mobridge, where she worked as a waitress, a nurse’s aide and a desk clerk for the Super 8 Motel. Her talent as a manager was recognized by Super 8’s directors and ultimately, she worked in a number of hotels for the company, including a longterm tenure in Norfolk, Neb.

In 1990, to be near her family, she relocated to Keller. In Keller, she was employed by the Keller School and worked at the local high school cafeteria until retirement in 1998.

In early retirement, Hazel spent time traveling with her daughter Carol Shoquist, enjoying lunches at new restaurants with her lady friends, crocheting quilts, gardening and attending innumerable sporting events and ballet recitals featuring her twin grandson and granddaughter. She never met a stranger and could easily visit with anyone. Always willing to help, she volunteered her time.

In her last years of retirement, when she was diagnosed with dementia, Hazel through the use of satellite radio, would listen to “old time” country and western music. Even with dementia, she would sway a little to the rhythm. She continued to enjoy many lunches with her daughter, Virginia, and son-in-law, Trinidad Reyes. In April of 2018, after a diagnosis of breast cancer, she had surgery. Hazel tolerated the surgery very well and all tests reported there was no more cancer. In July 2018, the cancer had greatly reoccurred and spread in her body. We are so blessed to have had her for these 90 years and we will always remember her wisdom and advice.

Survivors include her younger daughter, Carol Shoquist of Plano, Texas; her older daughter, Virginia (Trinidad) Reyes of Keller; her grandson, Carl Reyes of Dallas, Texas; her granddaughter, Katrina (Chris) Zahorik of Dickinson, Texas; and one sister, Agnes Williams of Kerrville, Texas.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Jacob Carl in 1946; a second infant son, Larry Carl in 1948; her husband, Carl in 1970; and four brothers and five sisters.