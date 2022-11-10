Health care for veterans is worth $832 per year

Back in August, President Biden passed the PACT Act, extending Veterans Affairs (VA) medical benefits to cover veterans (and families or survivors) experiencing a slate of conditions related to exposure during service to burn pits and toxic chemicals.

PACT, short for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, and written in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died in 2020 as a result of toxic exposure in Kosovo and Iraq during his military service, ensures veterans spanning multiple generations who were exposed to burn pits, toxins and airborne hazards while deployed are provided immediate, lifelong access to VA health care and benefits.

With an estimated cost of $277 billion in mandatory spending over 10 years, the PACT Act is the largest healthcare expansion of VA benefits coverage in history, covering veterans from Vietnam, the Gulf War and post 9/11 eras. Its key features include:

• 23 new recognized presumptive conditions related to burn pits and other toxins.

• More presumptive-exposure locations eligible for Agent Orange and radiation

• Toxic exposure screening for every veteran enrolled in VA health care

The newly recognized conditions are primarily cancers and respiratory conditions, most of which are shown in medical research to be associated with exposure to the chemical toxins commonly encountered in the Gulf War and post-9/11 combat as well as chemical warfare agents.

This expanded coverage means veterans who have these conditions and were exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits or herbicides like Agent Orange, mustard gas and Lewisite will no longer have to prove their conditions were caused during their military service; it will be presumed to be related to exposure during service.

VA officials are encouraging all eligible veterans to file claims immediately, and the VA is scheduled to being processing those claims Jan. 1, 2023. Experts says as many as one in five veterans living today could be eligible to receive benefits under the new legislation. It’s estimated that Agent Orange hypertension claims alone could affect 500,000 veterans across the country.

There’s been a good deal of concern about the ability of the VA to handle the volume of claims that are expected to be submitted and how the new coverage will be paid for. South Dakota Senators Thune and Rounds both opposed the bill initially, in part because they say the funding will fall short of meeting the increased demands on the VA centers. After public backlash against what appeared to be anti-veteran sentiment, though, they both ended up voting ‘yes’ in the final Senate vote this past August.

Besides concerns about the VA’s ability to manage the expected influx of cases, there’s been debate about the funding because, as has become fairly typical in the U.S,. the bill makes no provision for funding it. “No taxes were raised, and nothing else in the government was cut,” according to Steve Brawner for the Times Record.

Since it is “mandatory spending,” the money has to be spent and Congress won’t debate it every year. The bill also calls for another $390 billion in existing discretionary funding to be reclassified as mandatory. The trouble with mandatory spending is that it gets put on autopilot and continues to grow. Brawner explains that mandatory spending is currently 65% of federal spending, 6% is interest on the national debt and only 30% is discretionary.

By comparison, in 1972, discretionary spending was 62%.

If spending continues on the same trajectory, Brawner says by 2051, both discretionary spending and mandatory spending will shrink to 17% and 55% respectively, and interest on the nation’s debt will grow to 27%. That is not a sustainable level.

There’s no doubt that the care for our veterans provided by the PACT Act is necessary.

Taking care of the people who put themselves in harm’s way is one of the costs of conflict. As Brawner says, “We civilians sitting at home in front of our TVs should feel a little pain as well, if only in our pocketbooks.” As the saying engraved on the Korean War Veterans Memorial says, “Freedom is not free.”

While I’m not in favor of new taxes being levied against the American citizens at every turn, the care for our veterans should be shouldered by those of us who benefit from their service. Brawner calculates that the $277 billion equates to $832 for every American man, woman and child spread over the next 10 years. Personally, that seems like a small price to pay for the health of our nation’s heroes.