Heil, Schlomer qualify for state golf tournament

Two Lady Tigers qualified for state at the Region 3A Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Claire Heil and Brooke Schlomer made the cut and will compete at the Girls Class A State Golf Tournament at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City on June 5 and 6.

Heil earned a top 10 finish, shooting 103 and taking eighth.

Schlomer led off the second 10, taking 11th with 111.

Becca Cox just missed the cut, shooting 122 and taking 15th and Gretchen Olson shot 150 for 21st. Arieanna Mound fell ill and did not finish the round.

Gracie Root of Winner shot 89 to win medalist honors and lead the Warriors to the team title. Trey Speer of Chamberlain took second place as did the Lady Cubs team.

Region 3A Golf Tournament

Team Scores: Winner 380, Chamberlain 413, Parkston 469, Mobridge-Pollock 486, Todd County 618.

Individual Results: 1. Gracie Root, Winner, 89; 2. Trey Speer, Chamberlain, 92; 3. Rylee Root, Winner, 92; 4. Alexis Cronk, Chamberlain, 92; 5. Leila Balsiger, Winner, 94; 6. Gracie Oakley, Parkston, 95; 7. Natalie Kelsey, Chamberlain, 102; 8. Claire Heil, Mobridge-Pollock, 103; 9. Emily Sachtjen, Winner, 105; 10. Tessa Mann, Winner, 107;

11. Brooke Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 111; 12. Kayla Neugebauer, Parkston, 115; 13. Finley Bogenreif, Parkston, 117; 14. Marie Weller, Redfield, 118; 15. Becca Cox, Mobridge-Pollock, 122; 16. Latecia Fernandes, 125; 17. Jocie Haak, Chamberlain, 127; 18. Natalie Nelson, Chamberlain, 136; 19. Avery Bogenreif, Parkston, 142; 20. Angelica Iron Heart, Todd County, 148;

21. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 150; 22. Leah Brave, Todd County, 158; 23. Katie Konfrst, Parkston, 169; 24. Ava Schmidt, Todd County, 189; 25. Meadow Reinders, Todd County, 191.