Heil takes sixth at home invite

Claire Heil took sixth place as three Lady Tigers medaled at the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational golf meet held Thursday at Oahe Hills Golf Course.

Heil shot 105 for her sixth-place finish. Joining her in the top 10 were Brooke Schlomer, who shot 109 for eighth, and Arieanna Mound, who shot 111 for 10th.

Claire Crawford of Aberdeen Roncalli won medalist honors, shooting 88. Keira Mertes of Pierre JV shot 103 for second.

While the weather was dire for the second straight tournament, coach Jody Kludt was pleased with the day the Lady Tigers had.

“It was a good day,” said Kludt. “The girls did a great job.”

Gretchen Olson just missed medaling for the first time. She shot 117 and came in 12th. Becca Cox shot 121 for 14th and Skighe McCann, in her first varsity meet, shot 131 for 18th.

On Thursday, the Lady Tigers head to Aberdeen for the Roncalli Invitational. The weather should be great for the team’s third meet. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s.

Mobridge-Pollock Invitational

Medalists: 1. Claire Crawford, Aberdeen Roncalli, 45-43-88; 2. Keira Mertes, Pierre, 55-48-103; 3. Ellen Hart, Pierre, 54-49-103; 4. Ava Danielson, Aberdeen Roncalli, 50-53-103; 5. Grace Seyer, Aberdeen Roncalli, 49-54-103; 6. Claire Heil, Mobridge-Pollock, 54-51-105; 7. Morgan Helms, Aberdeen Roncalli, 54-54-108; 8. Brooke Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 56-53-109; 9. Temperance Uhrig, Pierre, 51-58-109; 10. Arieanna Mound, Mobridge-Pollock, 59-52-111.

Rest of Field: 11. Reese Henrich, Aberdeen Roncalli, 61-54-115; 12. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 59-58-117; 13. Kaylee Bluaert, Pierre, 60-60-120; 14. Becca Cox, Mobridge-Pollock, 61-60-121; 15. Taylor Newell, Pierre, 64-58-122; 16. Sittie Kasan, Pierre, 65-58-123; 17. Chesney Kalda, Pierre, 66-62-128; 18. Skighe McCann, Mobridge-Pollock, 67-64-131.