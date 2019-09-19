Helen Brown had long career with N.W. Bell

Helen I. Brown, 98, died Sept. 15, 2019, at Sanford Care Center Sunset Drive in Mandan, N.D.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at McCabe United Methodist Church in Mandan with Rev. Jenny Hallenbeck Orr officiating.

Burial will be at Selby Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.

Helen I. Brown was born on Aug. 30, 1921, west of Selby, to Clark T. and Anna J. (Chillquist) Brown. She was educated in that area and started employment with N.W. Bell Telephone Co. in 1949. She transferred with the company to Mobridge in 1951 and to Bismarck, N.D., in 1959. Helen traveled and worked with N.W. Bell in Dickinson, Grand Forks and Fargo., N.D., where she retired in 1977.

She returned to Bismarck in 1981 and was a member of McCabe United Methodist Church.

Helen is survived by one sister, Gladys Pudwill of Selby; brother-in-law, Arthur Sievert of Bismarck; sister-in-law, Arlys Brown of Selby; three nieces and seven nephews and their families, all were near and dear to her heart.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Walther and Harold Brown; and one sister, Mabel Sievert.