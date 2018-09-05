Helen Sauer funeral held Saturday in Java

Helen Sauer, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Avera Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Java, with Pastor Mary Lou Gruebele leading the service.

Interment followed at the Church Cemetery.

Musicians were Rhonda Strouckel and Clyde Bauman. Usher was Earl Frank.

Helen Fay McDaniel, daughter of Thelma (Cooper) and Aussie Floyd McDaniel, was born June 23, 1940 at Hemet, Calif. She was brought up in Bard, Calif., and attended school across the border in Yuma, Ariz. After her junior year in high school she traveled to Java to visit her sister. She finished her schooling in Java, receiving enough credits in December of 1958.

Helen married Donald Sauer at Java on Jan. 25, 1959. They settled on Don’s farm 5 miles east and 1/2 of a mile south of Java. When her youngest child started school, Helen took a nurse’s aide job at the Selby Good Samaritan Center and eventually became the activity coordinator. In the fall of 1986, she became the activity director at the Bowdle Nursing Home.

Don died Nov. 10, 2000, and Helen continued her employment at Bowdle for several years. Helen married Ronald Lundberg at Sisseton on July 1, 2008. They lived in Sisseton for one year and then relocated to Fargo, N.D. Ronald died Feb. 4, 2014, and since October 2016, Helen lived in Aberdeen.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java and belonged to the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed quilting and loved flower gardening. She also loved dogs and for 20 years ran Alamo Kennel and raised puppies on the farm.

She is survived by two sons, Don (Noreen) Sauer Jr. of Mobridge, and Scott (Renita) Sauer of Aberdeen; two daughters, Debra (Brian) Johnson of Fargo, N.D., and Kimberly (Terry) Simon of Aberdeen; and five grandchildren, Sam (Amanda) Sauer, Max (Josie) Sauer, Allie Sauer, Erica Sauer and Rebecca Simon.

In addition to Donald and Ronald, Helen was preceded in death by her father on Dec. 27, 1985, her mother on June 21, 1978, two brothers (Donald and Sonny), and three sisters (Hazel Wolff, Norma Eytcheson, and an infant).

Casket bearers were Ron Wolff and Bill Bauman of Bismarck, N.D., Sam Sauer of Mobridge, Max Sauer of Brookings, Lance Bonen of Hosmer and Dan Wolff of Phoenix, Ariz.