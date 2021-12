Members of the MPHS National Honor Society held a food and supply drive to benefit the Ministerial Association food pantry, Bridges Against Domestic Violence and the Angel Tree Project. Pictured are (from left) Aubrey Ziegler, Reagan Weisbeck, Katy Kemnitz, Leah Overland, Maya Nobles, Ava Stoick, Mariah Goehring, Gretchen Olson, Landyn Henderson, and (in front) Bryson Vetch. MPHS students ninth through 12th grades donated to the drive.