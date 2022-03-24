Henderson finishes career eighth on all-time scoring list

The Lady Tigers had just one senior in their second straight 14-win season, but that senior, Landyn Henderson, left her mark as she finished her career with the eighth highest scoring title in Lady Tiger history.

This season Henderson scored 280 points, the most she scored in a season, to bring her career total to 890 points. The only Lady Tigers to score more points in a career are 1,000-point scorers Britt Furhman (1,812), Erin Rabenberg (1,704), Maddie Frederick (1,317), Tami Schlekeway (1,087), Deidi Rossow (1,071), Tara Batchellor (1,069), and Cass Ulmer (1,005).

Henderson averaged 13.3 points per game, second on the team this year. She was far and away the team’s leading rebounder with 127 boards and free throw shooter (by volume), making 74 of 122 free throw attempts. In addition, the two-time All-Big Dakota Conference player had 29 assists,19 steals and 31 deflections

Junior Mariah Goehring led the Lady Tigers in scoring. She scored 326 points for a 15.5 point per game average, and hit 46 three-pointers, which is more than the rest of the team combined. With 636 career points, Goehring is currently 13th on the Lady Tiger all-team scoring list. Also a two-time All-BDC player, she was second on the team with 40 assists and grabbed 40 rebounds. On defense, Goehring led the team with 62 deflections and was second with 51 steals.

Junior Emma Keller, honorable mention All-Big Dakota, was third on the team in five categories. Keller was third in scoring with 173 points, 8.3 points per game, rebounds with 75, assists with 33, steals with 47, and three-pointers with 13. She also led the team with four blocked shots and had 26 deflections. With 428 career points, Keller sits 17th on the all-time scoring list.

Sophomore Heidi Olson dished a team leading 98 assists (4.6 per game) and pickoffs with 61 steals (2.9 per game). The 5’3” point guard was second on the team with 94 rebounds. She scored 140 points (6.7 per game) this season. She was tied for second on the team with 33 deflections.

Sophomore Reagan Weisbeck scored 112 points this season for an average of 5.3 points per game. She was second on the team with 15 three-pointers. She tied for second on the team with 33 deflections, while adding 50 rebounds, 27 assists and 35 steals.

Sophomore Katie Kemnitz was the first player off the bench and scored 67 points (3.2 points per game). She had 45 rebounds, 29 assists and 28 steals.

Junior Emily Hatzenbuhler and freshmen Charlie Henderson and Sophia Overland all played a lot of varsity ball with Hatzenbuhler playing in 19 games, Henderson 18 and Overland 17. Hatzenbuhler scored 33 points and reached double digits in rebounds with 30, assists with 10, steals with 13 and deflections with 15. Henderson scored 47 points to go along with 26 rebounds, nine assists and 10 steals. Overland had 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Every Lady Tiger scored this year with freshman Grace Overland scoring 12 points, sophomore Hope Keil 11, junior Gretchen Olson 10 and junior Madison Ross five. Senior Keena Demarrias scored 10 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in eight games before her senior season was derailed by COVID-19.

A second straight 14-win season gives coach Stephen Hettick a 38-26 record after three seasons. It was season that saw the Lady Tigers beat Herreid/Selby Area to stop a nine-game losing streak against the Wolverines and wins to stop four-game losing streaks against Crow Creek and Todd County. There were a few more noteworthy wins. The Lady Tigers beat Cheyenne-Eagle Butte for the fourth straight time and beat the Braves three times in one season for the first time. Their win over Stanley County marked the eighth straight win over the Lady Buffaloes. They ran their winning streak to four games against Potter County and Standing Rock. The win in the Groton was the sixth straight season the visiting team has won in that series. With Hettick at the helm, the Lady Tigers have stopped a number of losing streaks against teams, but there are three left to try and check off the list next season as the Tigers have lost six in a row to Aberdeen Roncalli and Miller and 11 in a row to Winner.

With a 14-8 record this season, the Lady Tiger all-time record is 547-449 including 64-43 in the postseason.

