Henderson named most valuable sprinter at Britton

Landyn Henderson was named most valuable sprinter at the Orville Pfitzer Relays in Britton on Tuesday.

Henderson won the 100 in 13.46 seconds and edged teammate Hayley Borah to win the 200. Henderson ran 27.68 seconds, Borah ran 27.78 seconds. Borah won her own gold, winning the 400 at 1:04.4.

Kendra Wanner won her first event as a Lady Tiger. Wanner and Henderson cleared 4 feet, 8 inches, but Wanner won the event with Henderson finishing second.

The Lady Tigers added one relay win. Borah raced with Abby Keller, Jestice Talley and Latisha Mousseau to win the 4×400.

The Tigers had one individual and three relay wins.

Keene Schlomer won his first race, taking the 800 at 2:21.2.

The Tigers won the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800. Reese Cerney, Tucson Freeman, Dakota Weleba and Nathan Bauer won the 4×200 at 1:37.1. Noah Feyereisen, Bryston Goehring, and Gavin and Zane Reinert won the 4×400 at 3:49.0. Gavin Reinert, Kregen Norder, Gabe Jerome and Cayden Eisemann won the 4×800 at 9:09.1.

Herreid/Selby Area

Trevor Begeman won the shot and discus to be named most valuable thrower. He hit two state-qualifying standards, landing the shot at 56-5 and the disc at 149-11.

The Wolverines won two more field events with Carter Tisdall winning high jump and Hayden Von Wald winning triple jump.

The Lady Wolverines earned a pair of wins. Madison Eisemann won the 1600 and anchored the winning medley relay team, running with Brenna Helm, Harleigh Hauge and Annaliese Goehring.

Orville Pfitzer Relays

Boys Division

100-Meter Dash: 1. Tayon Hawkins, Britton-Hecla, 11.06 (sq); 2. Preston Jones, Britton-Hecla, 11.22; 3. Stanley Haskins, Britton-Hecla, 11.38; 4. Jonathan Doeden, Groton Area, 11.47; 5. Nathan Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 11.56; 6. Thomas Cranford, Groton Area, 12.06.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Daniel Caderas, Sisseton, 22.98 (sq); 2. Tayon Hawkins, Britton-Hecla, 23.15 (sq); 3. Nathan Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 23.94; 4. Trevor Anderson, Sisseton, 24.56; 5. Tucker Holzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 25.06; 6. Cody Forkel, Edmunds Central, 25.28.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Norvin Moreno, Sisseton, 53.88; 2. Matthew Moen, Sisseton, 56.19; 3. Nate Nielsen, Sisseton, 56.85; 4. Gavin Reinert, Mobridge-Pollock, 57.78; 5. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 59.01; 6. Dylan Bukaske, Edmunds Central, 1:02.76.

800-Meter Run: 1. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:21.2; 2. Isaac Smith, Groton Area, 2:22.0; 3. Wade Begeman, Herreid/Selby Area, 2:25.1; 4. Andrew James, Britton-Hecla, 2:25.3; 5. Benicio Morales, Sisseton, 2:25.3; 6. Kregen Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:25.9.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Isaac Smith, Groton Area, 4:49.7; 2. Xavier Donnell, Sisseton, 5:08.0; 3. Kyle Hughes, Herreid/Selby Area, 5:11.0; 4. Austin Faw, Edmunds Central, 5:12.0; 5. Colton Schumacher, Herreid/Selby Area, 5:29.0.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Austin Faw, Edmunds Central, 11:55.6; 2. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 12:00.1.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Jonathan Doeden, Groton Area, 15.66 (sq); 2. Dakota Weleba, Mobridge-Pollock, 17.5; 3. Kipp Mohr, Edmunds Central, 18.0; 4. Reece Hanson, Sisseton, 18.52; 5. Colton Mohr, Edmunds Central, 20.34; 6. Paston Bonn, Groton Area, 21.06; 7. Richard Seibel, Herreid/Selby Area, 21.75; 8. Sam McNeil, Herreid/Selby Area ,23.57.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Jonathan Doeden, Groton Area, 44.12; 2. Reece Hanson, Sisseton, 46.16; 3. Dakota Weleba, Mobridge-Pollock, 46.9; 4. Kipp Mohr, Edmunds Central, 47.93; 5. Darien Shabazz, Groton Area, 49.5; 6. Colton Mohr, Edmunds Central, 50.76.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Britton-Hecla, 45.15 (sq); 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Tucson Freeman, Dakota Weleba, Nathan Bauer), 46.97; 3. Groton Area, 48.32; 4. Sisseton, 49.34; 5. Edmunds Central, 50.06.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Tucson Freeman, Dakota Weleba, Nathan Bauer), 1:37.1; 2. Sisseton, 1:37.6; 3. Herreid/Selby Area (Thomas Dryer, Wade Begeman, Kobe Waisanen, Carter Tisdall), 1:45.5; 4. Edmunds Central, 1:46.3; 5. Britton-Hecla, 1:47.0.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Noah Feyereisen, Gavin Reinert, Bryston Goehring, Zane Reinert), 3:49.0; 2. Sisseton, 3:55.1; 3. Herreid/Selby Area (Thomas Dryer, Wade Begeman, Kobe Waisanen, Kyle Hughes), 3:55.1; 4. Britton-Hecla, 4:12.8.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Gavin Reinert, Kregen Norder, Gabe Jerome, Cayden Eisemann), 9:09.1; 2. Herreid/Selby Area (Kobe Waisanen, Wade Begeman, Thomas Dryer, Kyle Hughes), 9:09.4; 3. Sisseton, 9:43.6; 4. Britton-Hecla, 9:59.0.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Sisseton, 3:59.4; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Reese Cerney, Tucson Freeman, Bryston Goehring, Gabe Jerome), 4:05.4; 3. Herreid/Selby Area (Carter Tisdall, Hayden Von Wald, Kobe Waisanen, Kyle Hughes), 4:14.6; 4. Edmunds Central, 4:15.3; 5. Britton-Hecla, 4:20.7.

Shot Put: 1. Trevor Begeman, Herreid/Selby Area, 56-5 (sq); 2. Carson Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 46-5.5; 3. Wyatt Bray, Britton-Hecla, 43-2; 4. T.J. Obele, Herreid/Selby Area, 41-4.5; 5. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 40-7.5; 6. Luke Thorson, Groton Area, 39-4.5.

Discus: 1. Trevor Begeman, Herreid/Selby Area, 149-11 (sq); 2. Carson Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 138-11; 3. Luke Thorson, Groton Area, 131-6; 4. Josh Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 127-5; 5. Grady O’Neal, Groton Area, 109-1; 6. Challenge Meng, Sisseton, 108-0.

High Jump: 1. Carter Tisdall, Herreid/Selby Area, 5-4; 2. Benicio Morales, Sisseton, 5-4; 3. Austin Jones, Groton Area, 5-4; 4. Paxton Bonn, Groton Area, 5-2; 5. Reece Hanson, Sisseton, 5-2; 6. Noah Feyereisen, Mobridge-Pollock, 5-0; 7. Kregen Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 5-0; 8. Jesse Thin Elk, Sisseton, 5-0.

Long Jump: 1. Preston Jones, Britton-Hecla, 21-1.5 (sq); 2. Hayden Von Wald, Herreid/Selby Area, 18-9; 3. Jonathan Doeden, Groton Area, 18-7.25; 4. Braden Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 17-7.25; 5. Reece Hanson, Sisseton, 17-7; 6. Trevor Harry, Groton Area, 17-1.25.

Triple Jump: 1. Hayden Von Wald, Herreid/Selby Area, 39-8.5; 2. Nate Nielsen, Sisseton, 36-11.5; 3. Braden Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 36-9.5; 4. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 35-5.5; 5. Austin Jones, Groton Area, 34-8.5; 6. Trevor Harry, Groton Area, 33-11.5.

Girls Division

100-Meter Dash: 1. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 13.46; 2. Paula Duran, Edmunds Central, 13.49; 3. Annaliese Goehring, Herreid/Selby Area, 13.56; 4. Kasi Olson, Britton-Hecla, 13.7; 5. Kasi Olson, Britton-Hecla, 13.7; 6. Brenna Helm, Herreid/Selby Area, 14.1; 7. Jestice Talley, Mobridge-Pollock, 14.32; 8. Maili Marks, Tiospa Zina, 14.56.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 27.68; 2. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 27.78; 3. Taryn Yammerino, Sisseton, 28.48; 4. Paola Duran, Edmunds Central, 28.84; 5. Abril Amengol, Britton-Hecla, 29.39; 6. Latisha Mousseau, Mobridge-Pollock, 29.72; 7. Kenxie McInerney, Groton Area, 29.72; 8. Nicole Marzahn, Groton Area, 29.75.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:04.4; 2. Paola Duran, Edmunds Central, 1:08.46; 3. Maria Gallardo, Tiospa Zina, 1:09.22; 4. Abby Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:10.52; 6. Bella Brandner, Herreid/Selby Area, 1:11.47; 7. Hope Hoerner, Edmunds Central, 1:14.12.

800-Meter Run: 1. Amelie Hartwig, Groton Area, 2:42.53; 2. Abby Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:50.0; 3. Brianna Moen, Edmunds Central, 2:53.0; 4. Bella Brandner, Herreid/Selby Area, 2:58.0; 5. Ayianna Chanku, Sisseton, 3:07.0; 6. Kendra Wanner, Mobridge-Pollock, 3:13.0.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Madison Eisemann, Herreid/Selby Area, 6:17; 2. Brianna Moen, Edmunds Central, 6:23; 3. Ali Metz, Sisseton, 6:45; 4. Alex Stange, Groton Area, 7:03; 5. Desiree Bevins, Groton Area, 7:14; 6. Alex Steiger, Mobridge-Pollock, 7:40.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Ali Metz, Sisseton, 15:27.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Peris Fellows, Britton-Hecla, 19.67; 2. Kasi Olson, Britton-Hecla, 20.46; 3. Cassie Townsend, Groton Area, 20.46; 4. Channing Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 22.41.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Cassie Townsend, Groton Area, 58.84; 2. Channing Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:00.88; 3. Kendra Wanner, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:01.47.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Groton Area, 54.12; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Myia Feist, Megan Zahn, Jestice Talley, Emily Wientjes), 55.43; 3. Herreid/Selby Area (Annaliese Goehring, Brenna Helm, Sophie Von Wald, Harleigh Hauge), 55.79; 4. Britton-Hecla, 58.93; 5. Groton Area, 1:05.0.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Groton Area, 1:55.32; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Myia Feist, Landyn Henderson, Emily Wientjes, Hayley Borah), 1:55.76; 3. Sisseton, 2:00.47.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Mobridge-Pollock (Abby Keller, Jestice Talley, Latisha Mousseau, Hayley Borah), 4:28.33; 2. Herreid/Selby Area (Harleigh Hauge, Bella Brandner, Brenna Helm, Annaliese Goehring), 4:37.0; 3. Sisseton, 4:39.96; 4. Groton Area, 4:46.7.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Groton Area, 12.49.7.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Herreid/Selby Area (Brenna Helm, Harleigh Hauge, Annaliese Goehring, Madison Eisemann), 4:49.18; 2. Sisseton, 5:04.0; 3. Groton Area, 5:10.0.

Shot Put: 1. Jessica Bjerke, Groton Area, 34-7.5; 2. Madison Weyard, Sisseton, 34-1; 3. Jennie Doeden, Groton Area, 33-2.5; 4. Kaycie Hawkins, Groton Area, 30-9; 5. Rylee Rossow, Herreid/Selby Area, 30-2; 6. Caitlyn Lehr, Edmunds Central, 30-1.5.

Discus: 1. Jessica Bjerke, Groton Area, 113-2 (sq); 2. Jennie Doeden, Groton Area, 104-10; 3. Kaycie Hawkins, Groton Area, 92-3; 4. Emily Killsback, Mobridge-Pollock, 92-0; 5. Kellie Karst, Sisseton, 88-3; 6. Madison Weyand, Sisseton, 78-8.

High Jump: 1. Kendra Wanner, Mobridge-Pollock, 4-8; 2. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 4-8; 3. Gia Gengerke, Groton Area, 4-6; 4. Nicole Marzhan, Groton Area, 4-4; 5. Alex Stange, Groton Area, 4-2.

Long Jump: 1. Gia Gengerke, Groton Area, 15-5.5; 2. Harleigh Stange, Groton Area, 15-0; 3. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 14-7; 4. Nicole Marzahn, Groton Area, 14-3.25; 5. Paola Duran, Edmunds Central, 14-3; 6. Lexi Metz, Sisseton, 13-9.25.

Triple Jump: 1. Harleigh Stange, Groton Area, 31-10; 2. Aaliyah Dumarce, Sisseton, 29-7; 3. Nicole Marzahn, Groton Area, 28-8; 4. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 28-4.5; 5. Tessa Dyskstra, Sisseton, 27-10.5; 6. Lexi Metz, Sisseton, 27-7.