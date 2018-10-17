Henry Seidel helped build Oahe Dam

Funeral services for Henry Seidel, 95, of Mobridge, were held on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at Kesling Funeral Home.

Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Henry passed away on Oct. 10, 2018, at Garden Hills Assisted Living in Spearfish.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1922, in Meadow to John and Elizabeth (Orth) Seidel. Henry grew up in Meadow, farming with the family and driving the school bus. He would always tell the story about not being able to purchase tires because of the war. There were 16 children; nine sisters and six brothers. He stayed on the farm to help take care of his younger brothers and sisters, and especially Ella when she was diagnosed with polio.

He met his wife Virginia and they were married on March 3, 1952. Together they had eight children. Tragedy struck and Virginia passed away in 1964. Together they managed the Wisdor Hotel along with the bus depot. After Virginia’s passing, Henry traveled a lot for work. He helped build Shade Hill Recreation, Oahe Dam, Big Bend Dam and the Missouri River Bridge. He eventually went into the concrete business. When he retired, he spent his winters in Texas and the summers were spent doing a little farming in North Dakota.

Henry is survived by his five children, Melinda (Don) Wiedemer, Russell, Richard, Kimberly (Marty) Stalder, and Rodney (Tina); daughters-in-law, Jane Ducheneaux, Kris Seidel and Kathy Seidel; son-in-law, Louis Muzzy; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Lily C. Hinton; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; sons, Melvin and Roger; daughter, Beverly; eight sisters and six brothers.