Herreid/Selby Area dominates Lady Tigers in cross-county rivalry

In a match that featured new-look Mobridge-Pollock and seasoned Herreid/Selby Area, the Wolverines had a much bigger bite than the Lady Tigers in Selby on Tuesday. Herreid/Selby Area raced past Mobridge-Pollock in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 match.

The Wolverines had periods of dominance, going on long scoring runs in each of the sets. The Wolverines used an 8-0 run in set one to pull away, a 9-0 run in set two, and then outscored the Lady Tigers 16-7 after set three was close midway through.

Charlie Tisdall led the Wolverines with 13 of the team’s 30 kills and was the top defender with 13 digs. Madalyn Schumacher and Rachel Fiedler teamed for seven kills and four aces each. Cassie Anderson assisted on 29 of the 30 kills.

Hayley Borah scored a team-high five kills for the Lady Tigers. Molly Lahren and Jestice Talley had four kills each. Emily Wientjes had nine digs. Alex Steiger dished 15 assists.

“They served us off the court,” said coach Rose Henderson. “They were a little more powerful than us.”

Henderson added that the girls must become better on serve receive and defense.

“We had too many unforced errors,” said Henderson. “We have to minimize those for us to stay with teams.”

Chamberlain

All four sets were close, but the Lady Tigers came up short in a 3-1 loss in Chamberlain in the season-opener.

The teams were a mere seven points apart at the end of four sets. Chamberlain opened with a 25-22 win. The Lady Tigers came back to win the second set 25-23. The Cubs won an extra session set 27-25 and then ended the night with a 25-21 win.

“We had some nerves and kind of ran out of juice because of it,” said Henderson. “We did have some bright spots.”

Kaycee Redmond led the Lady Tigers with team-high totals of seven kills and 24 digs. Hayley Borah scored all around with four kills, five aces and three blocks. Alex Steiger led setting with a match-high 21 assists. On a defense and volley night, Kassidy Moser, Jestice Talley, Emily Wientjes and Molly Lahren all had double digit digs.

Paige Reuer led Chamberlain with six aces and 10 kills. Mady Handel had eight kills and three aces. Izzy Tyrell set the ball with 19 assists.

“There’s going to be an adjustment period,” said Henderson. “It’s going to take a few matches for the players to adjust to one another and see who is going to step up and take that leadership role.”

Eureka/Bowdle

The Lady Tigers have until Tuesday to make some of those adjustments. The home half of the schedule starts that night when the Lady Tigers host Eureka/Bowdle.

“We should be ready for them,” said Henderson.

The Lady Tigers have a 15-match win streak on the line against the Patriots. The Lady Tigers have never lost to Eureka/Bowdle. The two teams have played yearly since 2005.

Mobridge-Pollock (0-2) 14 14 15

Herreid/Selby Area (4-1) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving: 29-32, 7 aces (Alex Steiger 8-9-3, Kaycee Redmond 3-4-2); Setting 58-58, 16 assists (Steiger 55-55-15); Hitting 51-73, 18 kills (Hayley Borah 10-14-5, Molly Lahren 13-14-4, Jestice Talley 5-8-4, Redmond 8-12-3); Blocks 4; Digs 26 (Emily Wientjes 9).

Herreid/Selby Area: Serving 64-67, 14 aces (Madalyn Schumacher 16-17-4, Cassie Anderson 12-12-4); Setting 74-74, 29 assists (Anderson 62-62-29); Hitting 67-75, 30 kills (Charlie Tisdall 25-28-13, Schumacher 13-14-7, Rachel Fiedler 12-15-7); Blocks 1; Digs 54 (Tisdall 13, Fiedler 12).

Mobridge-Pollock (0-1) 22 25 25 21

Chamberlain (1-0) 25 23 27 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 73-85, 12 aces (Hayley Borah 16-20-5, Jestice Talley 14-15-2); Setting 106-107, 21 assists (Alex Steiger 96-97-21); Hitting 87-109, 26 kills (Kaycee Redmond 15-17-7, Talley 25-31-5, Borah 15-17-4, Megan Zahn 13-19-4, Hannah Gushwa 10-13-4); Blocks 6 (Borah 3, Gushwa 1.5); Digs 103 (Redmond 24, Kassidy Moser 19, Talley 15, Emily Wientjes 14, Molly Lahren 10).

Chamberlain: Serving (Paige Reuer 6 aces, Mady Handel 3 aces); Setting (Izzy Tyrell 19 assists); Hitting (Reuer 10 kills, Handel 8 kills); Blocks (Handel 4); Digs (Jamie Pazour 17, Avany Long 15).