Highway 12 Bridge dedicated to honor local Army private

Honoring him for making the ultimate sacrifice in service to his country, dignitaries were in Mobridge Monday, Aug. 30, to dedicate the U.S. Highway 12 Bridge in memory of Army Pvt. Bruce Ruby.

A day of respect, remembrance and honor was attended by members of his family at the ceremony at Scherr-Howe Event Center as the bridge was dedicated to honor their father and grandfather.

Pvt. Ruby, from Leola, was chosen for the honor because of his self-less courage, dedication and sacrifice in service to his country.

South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock led the ceremony, which was attended by Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden, representing the governor’s office. Others attending were Todd Wientjes, representing the South Dakota National Guard and Ruby’s daughters, Myrna and Elda.

The dedication is part of Gov. Kristi Noem’s Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program, which dedicates state bridges to South Dakotans who died while in active service or classified as missing in action.

Noem, along with the South Dakota Departments of Veterans Affairs, Military, and Transportation launched the program in 2019.

This program names South Dakota bridges in honor of fallen military personnel as an opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect—to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. It was said that the U.S. stands as a free nation because of the blood of its patriots.

Rhoden told those attending that from this day forward, those crossing the U.S. Highway 12 Bridge will be reminded that our freedoms are not free.

Pvt Ruby was killed in action in France defending the liberties and freedoms of the United States on Nov. 9, 1944, while serving with the Third Infantry Division, 15th Infantry Regiment

He earned the following awards and commendations during his time in the Army:

• Purple Heart

• World War II Victory Medal

• Combat Infantryman Badge

• Marksmanship Badge

• American Campaign Medal

• Army Presidential Unit Citation

• Army Good Conduct Medal

• European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign

Whitlock told the group that Ruby fought not for fame or honors but because his country had asked it of him.

More than 3,000 South Dakota veterans made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during times of conflicts worldwide.

