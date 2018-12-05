Holidays call for scrumptious cookie recipes

Cookies are good anytime and they are a wonderful grab and run snack for the kids or a good sit down with a cup of coffee and a cookie for adults. Holiday time is a time most of us will make cookies and over the years, many cooks have shared their favorite cookie recipes with us. It is fun to try something new during the holiday season. Often times we just make the old favorites but you might want to add a new cookie to your list.

Here are two of Vanessie Jost’s recipes out of the last Tribune cook of the week cookbook.

Angel Cookies

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup shortening

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp soda

1 tsp cream of tartar

Cream together sugar, shortening, egg and vanilla. Blend in flour, salt, soda and cream of tartar. Form into small balls, dip 1/2 ball in water, then in sugar. Press with thumb in middle or the bottom of a glass with a pretty design. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until light brown.

Ginger Overnight Cookies

2 cups white sugar

1 cup shortening

2 eggs

4 cups flour

1/2 cup molasses

1/2 tsp. ginger

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

Put ginger, salt, soda and cinnamon in flour. Cream shortening and sugar, add eggs and molasses. Add flour last and roll into loaf and place in refrigerator overnight. Cut in thin slices and bake in moderately hot oven. May frost if you wish.

Pearl Haux our beloved school cook shared this quick treat.

Turtles

1 bag small pretzels

3 bags of Rolo’s candy

l bag pecan halves

Put pretzels on sheet pan. Put one Rolo on top of each pretzel. Put in 200 degree oven for 5 minutes. Take out and push one half of a pecan on each Rolo. Cool and enjoy.

Darlene Walz shared a recipe in the 1996 Tribune Cookbook.

Brown Sugar Drop Cookies

1 cup shortening, softened

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

3 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. salt

1 cup chocolate chips and/or chopped nuts

Mix first three ingredients thoroughly; stir in butter milk, then flour, soda and salt. Add chocolate chips and/or nuts last. Chill at least one hour or overnight. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls about 2 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes at 400 degrees (moderately hot oven).

Claudia Marchewitz, famous for her cakes, shared this recipe.

Sour Cream Cookies

4 cups sour cream

3 tsps. baking soda

2 to 3 tsps. vinegar

3 cups sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsps. Vanilla

Enough Flour to make a soft dough

Add ingredients in order given, dissolving the soda in the vinegar before adding. Mix well after each addition. Roll and cut into favorite shapes. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Frost with any desired frosting. Note: this recipe does not call for eggs.

Barb Zerr shared her recipe for a family favorite, Apple Sauce Cookies

Applesauce Cookies

3/4 cup shortening (margarine), softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 cup applesauce

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 tsp. soda

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. cloves

1 cup raisins (I like more)

Cream shortening and sugar, beat in egg and applesauce. Add sifted dry ingredients and raisins. Drop by teaspoonsful on cookie sheet. Bake at 375° for 10-12 min. This makes a soft cookie. I usually double the recipe.

In 2009, the Brown’s Youth Trustee Ensemble shared their recipes for favorite sweets.

Quick and Easy Cookies

1 pkg. German chocolate cake mix

1/3-cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1/3-cup milk chocolate chips

1/3 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine cake mix, oil, and eggs. Mix well. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

Frosted Pumpkin Gems

1 pkg. yellow cake mix

1 can solid pack pumpkin

3 eggs

1/2-cup canola oil

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1 to 2 (12 oz. each) whipped cream cheese frosting

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, pumpkin, eggs, oil, cinnamon, and baking soda. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, beat on medium for 2 minutes.

Fill paper-lined miniature muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 16 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans and moving to wire racks to cool completely. Cover with frosting.

In 1999, declared tomboy Clara Himrich recipes shared her recipes for her favorite cookies, because there is always a sweet tooth that needs satisfying.

Million Dollar Cookies

1 cup shortening

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup nuts (optional)

Combine ingredients, roll in balls and place on cookie sheets. Flatten with bottom of a glass that has been buttered, then dipped in sugar. Bake at 350° for 12 to 15 minutes.

Soft Molasses Cookies

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup shortening (half butter, half oleo)

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup molasses

2 tsps. soda

3 1/3 cups flour

2 tsps. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. each of ground cloves, ginger and allspice

Cream sugar and shortening, add eggs and beat. Stir in sour cream to which soda has been added. Add molasses, flour and spices. Dough will be very soft so chill overnight before continuing. Roll out on floured board to about 1/4 inch thick. Cut with cookie cutters. Bake in 350° oven for 7 to 8 minutes. Watch closely so they don’t overbake.

Frosting

1/2 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup milk

2 cups powdered sugar

Heat butter, brown sugar and milk. Boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat, beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Work fast — it gets hard fast.