Homecoming Candidates

The candidates for Mobridge-Pollock Homecoming royalty are: (back from left) king candidates, Jalen Hitland, son of Michael and Holly Hitland, Isaac Olson, son of Jon and Jill Olson, Noah Fried, son of Chris and Mary Fried, and Braxton Albers, son of Rhett and Suzanne Albers; (front from left) queen candidates, Hannah Stroeder, daughter of Eric and Karrie Stroeder, Genevieve Krause, daughter of James and Vickie Krause, Grace Madison, daughter of Shawn and Jodi Madison, and Calico Ducheneaux, daughter of Dr. Colette Ducheneaux.