Honoring the fallen

Memorial Day services were held at both the Mobridge and Greenwood cemeteries on Monday, May 30. Those who attended paid tribute to the military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending democracy and the freedoms we as Americans enjoy. During the ceremony at Greenwood, Rev. Keith Kraft spoke about the sacrifices families make when their loved ones serve in the military. The memorial for the POWs and MIAs, and the laying of wreath were also part of the Greenwood ceremony.